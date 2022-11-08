G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!
Trading Idea of the Day
ASX:PLS - Pilbara Minerals Ltd - BEARISH BIAS (short term)
- Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
- Lithium carbonate at all time high record and continues to go higher
- Macquarie Bank has upgraded lithium stocks higher, adding to positivity
- On flip side, technicals suggesting a potential short term downward movement based on RSI / momentum slowing down (something to monitor).
- Price is also at a key weekly resistance, failing to break and forming a triple top (bearish chart pattern)
ASX & Economic Key Events
ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)
Economic Key Events (TODAY)
Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)
OPTO For Investors Research
Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT
EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall higher base metal prices.
Global Markets Headlines
Bitcoin drops to a new low for the year, FTX token loses 80% in broad crypto sell-off (CNBC)
Binance offers to buy FTX’s non-U.S. operations to fix ‘liquidity crunch’ (CNBC)
U.S. likely headed for mild recession in 2023, former Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren says (CNBC)
Musk reportedly considers locking all of Twitter behind a paywall (CNBC)
Renault and Google team up to develop a ‘software defined’ vehicle (CNBC)
China’s Covid controls are hurting more of the economy (CNBC)
