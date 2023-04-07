Stream the recording of our live non-farm payrolls webinar, which took place on Friday 7 April 2023.

Our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides expert commentary and analysis as the latest US jobs figures are released.

The March payrolls report saw 236k jobs added, with the February numbers revised higher to 326k, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%.

The reaction to the data covers key levels on indices such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.

If you'd like to attend our next non-farm payrolls webinar, you can register in advance (and for free) here.



