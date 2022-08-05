X

Market update

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 5 August 2022

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

06 Aug 2022, 01:55

Michael covers the latest US jobs report for July, discussing the implications for the US economy as the number of non-farm payrolls came in more than twice as high as expected.


Latest from CMC

Market update

Tech stocks lead the way | Relative Rotation Graphs

RRG Research's Trevor Neil analyses upward movements for the Euro Stoxx 50, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, plus he assesses Netflix’s potential for further gains.

05 Aug 2022
Stock watch

US Equities Technical: Start of another potential corrective decline for ConocoPhillips (COP)
FX analysis

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (5 Aug 2022)
News

US payrolls in focus, as yields struggle
