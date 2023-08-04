X

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 4 August 2023

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

05 Aug 2023, 02:30

Stream the recording of our live non-farm payrolls webinar that took place on Friday 4 August 2023.

Every month, our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides expert commentary and analysis as the latest US jobs figures are released. 

Here are this month's key takeaways:

- The US economy added 187,000 new non-farm payrolls in July, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as jobs growth slowed more than expected. 

- Economists had expected 200,000 jobs to be added in July. 

- The June figure was downwardly revised to 185,000 jobs, while the May figure was reduced to 281,000 jobs.

- The unemployment rate dipped slightly to 3.5%.

In the recording, Michael Hewson's live reaction to the data covers key levels on indices such as the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Nasdaq, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.

