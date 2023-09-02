Stream the recording of our live non-farm payrolls webinar that took place on Friday 1 September 2023.

Every month, our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides expert commentary and analysis as the latest US jobs figures are released. If you'd like to join our next non-farm payrolls webinar, you can register in advance (and for free) here.

Here are this month's key takeaways:

- The US economy added 187,000 jobs in August, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as jobs growth came in stronger than expected.

- Economists had estimated that 170,000 non-farm payrolls were created in August.

- The July figure was revised down to 157,000, versus an original estimate of 187,000.

- The unemployment rate increased to 3.8%, up from 3.5%.

In the recording, Michael Hewson's live reaction to the data covers key levels on indices such as the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Nasdaq, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.



