  • Trading Turbulent Times - AUD/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD (Forex Outlook)

Trading Turbulent Times - AUD/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD (Forex Outlook)

CMC Markets

CMC Markets

10 Oct 2023, 12:30

Welcome to CMC’s Trend Tracker, a video series for traders seeking in-depth technical analysis and valuable charting insights. In this analysis, we assess the major currency pairs through the lens of technical analysis and future events in order to understand the major trends at play. In particular, we look at the AUD/USD, USD/JPY and the USD/CAD.

Drawing from more than 25 years of industry expertise, Carlo Pruscino is your seasoned Forex trading mentor. Carlo offers clients his insights on executing trades and conducting technical and fundamental analyses. Before joining CMC, he lent his talents to esteemed institutions such as CBA and Macquarie, where he advised Global Hedge Funds, Central Banks, and Australian Corporations on FX and Interest Rate hedging strategies.

Note: This video was recorded on 09/10/2023. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

