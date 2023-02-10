Rising prices are set to make headlines again this week as the US and the UK release their latest consumer price index (CPI) readings on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Meanwhile, earnings season still has a little distance left to run, with Airbnb and Cisco posting quarterly results in the US, while UK banks Barclays and NatWest are due to report their full-year numbers.

KEY ECONOMIC AND COMPANY EVENTS (13-17 FEBRUARY):

Monday 13 February

Tuesday 14 February

US CPI (January)

Since growth in US consumer prices peaked at 9.1% in the year to June, inflation has trended lower, easing to 6.5% in December. So-called core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, has fallen from 6.6% in September to 5.7% in December.

Nevertheless, US Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell told the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday that the “disinflationary process” still had a “long way to go”. Powell also warned that the Fed may have to lift interest rates higher than investors expect because it could take a “significant period of time” to tame inflation, especially with a strong labour market. The US economy unexpectedly added 517,000 jobs in January, smashing economists’ forecasts of 185,000.

In its latest bid to tame inflation, on 1 February the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%. With markets pricing in another quarter-point rise at the next meeting in March, the CPI figures for January may help determine how many more rate rises could be on the way after that.

Analysts expect headline CPI to have risen 0.4% month-on-month and 6.2% year-on-year in January. Core prices are expected to be up 0.5% month-on-month and 5.4% year-on-year.

Airbnb Q4 results

Airbnb shares have risen 35% since the start of the year, rebounding from December’s record low. Last year’s share price decline was mainly due to investor concerns over slow growth in bookings despite the lifting of Covid restrictions. In Q2, bookings came in below expectations at 103.7m even though profits increased and revenue exceeded $2bn. In Q3, Airbnb enjoyed its best quarter ever as revenue grew to $2.83bn, up 29% on the year-ago period.

The Q3 numbers were impressive across the board. Gross booking value per night was $156.44, while per-share earnings came in at $1.79, beating expectations. However, Airbnb issued weak guidance for Q4, warning that revenue could drop to between $1.8bn and $1.88bn. Seasonal factors usually contribute to fewer bookings in Q4 than in Q2 and Q3, but the forecast of such a sharp drop in revenue concerned investors. Profit in Q4 is expected to come in at $0.33 a share.

Wednesday 15 February

UK CPI (January)

The Bank of England increased the base rate by half a percentage point to a 15-year high of 4% on 2 February, raising the question of whether interest rates may have peaked. Although the BoE signalled that further rate rises would only be required if inflationary pressures persist, that does not mean there will be no more rate hikes.

In contrast to the US and Europe, where inflation has slowed markedly, UK consumer prices grew 10.5% in the year to December, down only slightly from the October peak of 11.1%. Additionally, core CPI was unchanged at 6.3% in December, while retail price inflation is running at an eye-watering 13.4%. All of this suggests that inflationary pressures could indeed persist in the UK, perhaps necessitating a further rate hike of at least 25 basis points when the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee next meets on 23 March.

Economists expect that CPI growth eased to 10.1% in the year to January. Why is UK inflation still so high? A sluggish economy and a weak pound aren’t helping. A weaker pound makes imports to the UK more expensive, often resulting in price rises for UK consumers, thus exacerbating inflationary pressures. With earnings growth – another driver of inflation – rising year-on-year from 6% in September to 6.4% in November, the Bank of England may need to stay the course in its fight against inflation for a little longer than it would like, unless CPI drops sharply below 10% in the coming months.

US retail sales (January)

Given the resilience being seen in the US labour market it is perhaps surprising that the last two months of 2022 saw US retail sales slide back quite sharply. Declines of 1% and 1.1% respectively in November and December pointed to an economy that was finally starting to become more cautious about the economic outlook. A lot of US banks have continued to build up their buffers in respect of non-performing loans, while a lot of recent company earnings reports have pointed to growth slowdowns in the pace of revenues and profits. It could be that perhaps what we saw at the end of last year was US consumers building up some new year buffers, especially as gasoline prices have started to rise again. For January it is expected that after two negative months we could see a New Year bounce, of 1.4%, especially as some of the December miss may well have been exacerbated by the freezing weather during the early part of the month.

Barclays full-year results

The Barclays share price dropped to an 18-month low in October before rebounding to current levels, leaving the shares down 8% over the past year. The bank has faced various challenges during that period, including a jump in operating expenses and litigation charges.

Barclays expects full-year operating expenses to be around £16.7bn, while the bank has also taken a charge of £540m related to its over-issuance of securities in the US.

In Q3 total revenue came in at £5.9bn, up 9% versus the year-ago quarter. Although corporate and investment banking revenue declined 10% to £2.8bn, revenue from the consumer, card and payments division grew 54% to £1.24bn. The bank set aside £381m to cover potential losses from bad loans, pushing impairment provisions in the first nine months of the year to £722m. With Barclays’ UK credit card business thought to be vulnerable to a possible economic downturn, it will be interesting to discover how much more was set aside in Q4.

Operating costs in Q3 rose 14% to £3.94bn, while profit after tax increased 9% to £1.7bn. That means profits for the first nine months of the year were down 19% versus the year-ago period. Profits in 2021 were boosted by the release of pandemic-era loan loss provisions back on to the balance sheet.

Cisco Systems Q2 results

Back in May Cisco Systems issued a profits warning citing disruptions from supply chain disruptions, alongside problems in China which have impacted its margins. When Cisco reported in November the company upgraded its full year guidance. At the beginning Q1 Cisco said it expected revenue growth of between 2% and 4%, and profits of $0.83 a share. In November these numbers came in much better with reported profits of $0.86 a share on revenues of $13.6bn. Q2 profits are expected to come in at a similar level of $0.85 a share, while upgrading full year profits to between $3.51 to $3.58 and full-year revenue growth of between 4.5% and 6.5%.

Thursday 16 February

Centrica full-year results

Centrica shareholders have had a hard time of it over the last 10 years, with the shares falling to record lows of 29p back in March 2020. It’s been a long hard slog off those lows since then even as the shares push back towards the 100p level. In January the British Gas owner upgraded its full year guidance for the second time in two months, saying they expect full year adjusted EPS of above 30p per share, and that net cash is expected to be above £1bn. The company also announced a share buyback program in November inviting criticism as consumers continue to get squeezed by high energy costs. The company has spent money reopening the Rough gas storage facility which was closed in 2017, while also setting aside £50m to help its customers, although that rings hollow given the recent reports of forced installation of pre-payment meters by third party contractors on its behalf. In its H1 numbers adjusted EPS came in at 10.2p

Friday 17 February

UK retail sales (January)

The last quarter of 2022 was a poor one for UK consumers, with November and December retail sales seeing sharp declines of -0.5% and -1% respectively. The 1% decline in December was all the more surprising given that UK retailers all announced better than expected trading numbers in the lead-up to Christmas which had raised hopes that, despite the rail and postal strikes that consumers had still managed to push a rebound in spending. One of the more notable features of the December data was that while sales volumes were predominantly lower, the amount of money being spent held up, reinforcing the fact that consumers are still spending money, but they are being more discriminating about how they spend it. Over the previous 3 months volumes fell by -5.7%, however the value of goods saw a rise of 3.6% excluding fuel. On another pessimistic note consumer confidence numbers in January fell back sharply to -45 as people got a dose of the January blues, as consumers look to pay off any pre-Christmas spending. On the plus side we might see an uplift in travel and leisure spending as more people book holidays. In their recent travel updates airlines have recorded decent demand for seats as well as holiday packages.

NatWest Group full-year results

Shares of NatWest fell to a seven-month low in October after the bank’s Q3 results showed an unexpected increase in loan loss provisions, with some investors also responding to concerns that politicians could levy a windfall tax on banks’ profits. Since then, the shares have risen more than 40% to their highest levels since May 2018 as concerns over an economic slowdown have receded.

In Q3 the bank posted an attributable profit of £187m, a sharp fall from the previous quarter’s £1bn profit that was mainly due to a one-off loss of £652m on the discontinued Ulster Bank operations and the reclassification of its mortgage book. NatWest became more aggressive on credit impairments in Q3, setting aside £247m during the quarter, up from £26m in the first half of the year. Operating expenses grew to almost £1.9bn, but remained lower than a year ago. Stripping all of this back, underlying performance was weaker than in Q2. Operating profit came in at £1.09bn, down from £1.4bn in Q2 and slightly short of analyst expectations.

The higher interest rate environment lifted net interest margin in Q3 to 2.99%, bringing the average for the year to 2.73%, up from 2.59% at the end of the first half. Net loans increased to £192.8bn in Q3, up from £188.7bn in Q2, driven by new mortgage lending of £3.9bn. However, growth in mortgage lending is likely to have slowed in Q4. Customer deposits increased to £190.9bn, a rise of £400m versus Q2. Addressing expectations for the full year, NatWest said total income will be around £12.8bn, with net interest margin set to have averaged 2.8%.

Deere & Company Q1 results

At one point last year Deere’s share price hit a 15 month low after a profits warning after the agricultural equipment maker downgraded its expectations for full year profits to between $7bn to $7.2bn, from $7bn to $7.4bn. due to downward pressure on operating margins. This proved to be overly cautious with the shares rebounding strongly since then, and were confirmed when in Q4 revenues came in at $15.54bn and profits of $7.44 a share, well above expectations of $7.10 a share. Annual profits came in at $7.13bn, while revenues for the year rose to $52.58bn, a rise of 19%, as the company managed to pass on price increases to its clients. The agricultural equipment maker also upped its forecast for 2023 profits to between $8bn and $8.5bn, on the back of strong demand for tractors, from farmers who are getting higher prices for their crops. Profits are expected to come in at $5.50 a share.

