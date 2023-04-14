UK inflation will be back in the spotlight on Wednesday with the release of the consumer price index (CPI) reading for March. Other key events to watch out for this week include China’s first-quarter GDP print, due out on Tuesday, and a host of earnings announcements from big names including Tesla, Netflix, easyJet and Goldman Sachs.

Our top three economic and company events in order of importance are:

1. UK CPI (March) – Wednesday

The UK’s consumer price index (CPI) unexpectedly increased 10.4% in the year to February, up from 10.1% in January, driven by soaring food prices. Economists had expected the headline rate of inflation to dip to 9.9%.

Core inflation (CPI excluding volatile food and energy costs) also jumped in February, rising to 6.2% from 5.8% in January, as housing and household services increased 11.8% year-on-year. From April consumers will also have to absorb retail price index-linked price rises from their broadband, mobile network, and utility providers. With council tax also going up, inflation could remain elevated for the foreseeable future.

Although headline inflation in February remained below the October peak of 11.1%, the acceleration from January was a setback for the Bank of England in its battle to tame rising prices. At the Bank’s meeting on 23 March, policymakers voted by a majority of 7-2 to raise interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.25% in a fresh bid to bring inflation down towards their target level of 2%.

It's interesting that, despite the rise in inflation, two members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to keep the base rate at 4%. If it transpires that both the headline and core rates of inflation remained “sticky” in March, there could be scope for interest rates to rise to 4.5% when the MPC holds its next meeting on 11 May.

The Bank of England’s chief economist Huw Pill admitted that inflation was proving harder to bring under control than anticipated. But this revelation will hardly come as a surprise to experienced watchers of the UK economy, where prices have always tended to go up like a rocket and come down like a feather.

2. China Q1 GDP – Tuesday

After a poor 2022 during which China’s economy grew only 3% – meagre by its standards – the country’s leaders have adopted a more pragmatic approach to this year’s growth target. Last year, coronavirus lockdowns kept the government’s 5.5% growth target out of reach. This year’s more conservative target of 5% should be easier to meet now that Covid restrictions have been lifted. It was probably set on the basis that it’s better to under-promise and over-deliver than to do the exact opposite.

In Q4 China’s economy grew 2.9% on an annual basis, according to official data. Even this figure seems somewhat dubious when you look at the data for retail sales and industrial production. Nonetheless, for Q1 we can expect growth to rebound, driven not only by the post-lockdown reopening that has taken place since December, but also by Chinese New Year. Estimates suggest that GDP grew 3.2% in Q1.

3. Tesla Q1 results – Wednesday

The Tesla share price crashed to £101.81 in January, its lowest level since August 2020, as investors were beset by concerns over rising costs, increased competition, and the divided loyalties of Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Although the shares are down 47% over the last year, we’ve seen a modest recovery since the January low. The stock price is just below its 200-day simple moving average, a key resistance level which is acting as a barrier to further gains for the time being.

The company continues to sell record numbers of vehicles. Tesla sold 422,875 vehicles in Q1 according to a company press release, up from 405,278 in Q4. Last year total revenue rose 51% to $81.5bn, of which $71.46bn was from automotive sales. Automotive gross margin fell to 25.9% in Q4, down from 27.9% in Q3 and down 466 basis points year-on-year, but is expected to stay above 20% in 2023, despite some uncertainty around this projection. Although costs were up, gross profit increased 13% year-on-year to $5.5bn in Q4.

When the Q4 results came out, Musk said the aim was to deliver 1.8m vehicles in 2023, and he expressed confidence that 2m was possible. He confirmed that the company remained on track to build its new Cybertruck in Austin later this year. He also assured investors that demand remained strong, saying that orders had been coming in at twice the rate of production since Tesla cut its prices.

Given that deliveries increased only modestly in Q1 compared to Q4, despite the price cuts, one wonders whether Tesla can achieve that 1.8m vehicle target, let alone 2m, this year. As for Q1, profit is expected to come in at $0.87 a share.

More key events

Our calendar of selected upcoming economic and company announcements:

MONDAY 17 APRIL

No major scheduled events

TUESDAY 18 APRIL

China Q1 GDP

See our top three events, above

UK unemployment, average earnings (February)

One comfort amid the cost of living crisis has been the low unemployment rate, which is running at 3.7%. Another is that average earnings have held up reasonably well. In January, growth in average earnings excluding bonuses slowed to 6.5%, down from 6.7% in December. Pay growth looks set to remain reasonably well supported moving forward, but with inflation still much higher the outlook for UK consumers remains challenging.

The Bank of England may like to think that it can hold off from another rate hike in May. However, if the coming week’s inflation and earnings data remains solid, the likelihood of another 25-basis-point rate hike could increase.

China retail sales (March)

Retail sales in China contracted year-on-year in each of the last three months of 2022. Even in December, when coronavirus restrictions began to be lifted, retail sales fell 1.8% compared to December 2021. That said, online retail sales held up well, as one might expect given that people were confined to their homes. In December, online retail sales rose 17.2% year-on-year.

In the combined January-February period which includes Chinese New Year, retail sales grew 3.5% year-on-year, driven by economic reopening. Estimates for March suggest that sales may have increased by as much as 6.9% on an annual basis. Meanwhile, industrial production in March is expected to have risen 4% compared to a year ago.

easyJet Q2 results

The easyJet share price, along with other airline share prices has got off to a good start this year, although it has struggled to move above the highs that we saw in the wake of its Q1 numbers back in January. Last year the airline posted a full-year pre-tax loss of £178m while saying that the outlook for 2023 was much more encouraging, and January’s trading update supported that assertion, with the airline raising its profit outlook. On the plus side, the sector won’t have to contend with the disruption and capacity constraints that hindered last year’s performance and drove up costs, as well as cancellations. Passenger numbers in Q1 rose to 17.48m from the 11.89m a year ago, with revenue per seat rising 36% year on year. The load factor for Q1 was 87%, a 10% rise from a year ago, but still below the levels pre-pandemic when it was running at 91.5%. Optimism is high that easyJet holidays will be able to add strength to the bottom line and the early signs are encouraging with the business adding a £13m profit during Q1, even as the wider business posted a Q1 loss of £133m before tax. Guidance here was raised from 30% growth to circa 50% year on year, with bookings for it and the airline delivering record revenue days during January. For H1, easyJet says it still expects to book a loss, albeit it should be significantly lower than the same period a year ago. Guidance was kept unchanged for H1 seats with the airline saying it expects to fly around 38m seats in H1 of 2023, a 25% increase year on year, and 56m seats in H2, a 9% increase year on year.

Goldman Sachs Q1 results

It’s been a tough quarter for the US banking sector, with all the concerns over the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and the problems at First Republic. It was only 6 months ago that the prospect of increased margins was helping to drive bank share prices higher as interest rates normalised. Now we know that the spill over effects of rising rates is much more nuanced and that the sharp increase in rates is causing some financial instability. When the bank reported in January there was a mixed reaction to the numbers. Q4 revenues came in at $10.59bn, below expectations of $10.7bn. On the various business units, equities trading revenue fell 5% to $2.07bn, while FICC performed well with $2.69bn, an increase of 44% from a year ago, while advisory also did well. That was where the good news ended, with its retail banking unit losing almost $2bn over the year. Asset and wealth management revenue also fell by over 25% to $3.56bn. Loan loss provisions were increased by another $972m. The bank’s costs also went up during Q4, rising by 11% to just over $8bn, although on the year they were slightly lower, coming in at $31.16bn for 2022. At the investor day back in March the bank laid out its plans to reinvigorate the business, as well as looking to turn around the losses of $4bn in its consumer banking unit which it was acknowledged wouldn’t break even until 2025. Profits are expected to come in at $8.60 a share, but the main focus is likely to be on the outlook as the US economy starts to slow.

Netflix Q1 results

The recovery in the Netflix share price since the 5-year lows last year has started to stall over the last quarter, having hit a 9=month high in January in the wake of the Q4 numbers which saw Q4 revenues beat expectations, coming in at $7.85bn, as did paid subscriber numbers which blew through forecasts, coming in at 7.66m rising to 230.75m, an increase of 4% year on year, with 3.2m coming from the EMEA region. Profits on the other hand came in short at $0.12 a share, or $55m, which the company put down to a $462m unrealised loss on their euro non-denominated debt due to the depreciation of the US dollar against the euro during Q4. Operating margin came in at 7%, which was at the upper end of expectations, and unlike Q4 the previous year Netflix was able to deliver positive cash flow in Q4 of $332m. Total revenue for 2022 came in at $31.62bn, while operating expenses rose to $25.99bn cutting its annual operating margin to 17.8% from 20.9%. As indicated in the Q3 shareholder letter Netflix is no longer offering guidance on subscriber numbers, but it would be rolling out paid sharing in Q1, which might prompt some cancellations in the short term, as it looks to crack down on password sharing. In a nod to having to cut costs, Netflix announced last month that it would be cutting film output and streamlining its business model. The company has said it intends to consolidate the unit which produces small and medium size films which in turn will result in some job losses, as it looks to cut costs and improve its margins. For Q1 23 Netflix says it expects to generate revenue of $8.17bn, and profits of $1.27bn or $2.82 a share.

WEDNESDAY 19 APRIL

UK CPI (March); Tesla Q1 results

See our top three events, above

THURSDAY 20 APRIL

Deliveroo Q1 results

The last few earnings updates have seen Deliveroo move a great deal closer to their target of breaking even as well as making a profit, although you wouldn’t know it to look at the share price performance. It does appear to have found a base around the 800p level, but that’s well below the 390p IPO price. Full-year revenue from last year rose by 14% to £1.97bn, on continuing operations, despite a 2% decline in global orders. GTV rose 9% to £6.85bn. Having exited the Dutch and Australian markets there has been a much tighter focus on costs, and without those businesses adjusted EBITDA is expected to improve from a £45m loss last year to be in the region of between £20m and £50m profit, albeit weighted towards the second half of this year.

FRIDAY 21 APRIL

UK retail sales (March)

After a disappointing end to 2022, consumer spending has picked up in the first 2 months of 2023. In January retail sales rose 0.9% while the expectation was that we’d see a slowdown in February in the face of soaring food price inflation. What we in fact saw was a better-than-expected rise of 1.2%, although volumes were down from the year before with consumers having to contend with having to pay higher prices to get the same thing. The broader picture for consumer spending is still subdued but it has been notable that consumer confidence has been improving from the record lows seen at the end of last year. What may also be helping is that having seen such a bleak autumn and energy prices that were actually lower than expected consumers have slightly more disposable incomes to spend on treats like short breaks as well as looking ahead to spending money on a summer break. Having seen such a strong start to the year for retail sales it is quite likely that March might see a slowdown, but all in all the omens do look good for the UK economy to bounce back after the 0.1% GDP gain seen in Q4.

INDEX DIVIDEND SCHEDULE

Dividend payments from an index's constituent shares can affect your trading account. View this week's index dividend schedule.

SELECTED COMPANY RESULTS

MONDAY 17 APRIL RESULTS Charles Schwab (US) Q1 Diaceutics (UK) Full-year M&T Bank (US) Q1 State Street (US) Q1 TUESDAY 18 APRIL RESULTS Bank of America (US) Q1 Bank of New York Mellon (US) Q1 easyJet (UK) Q2 Goldman Sachs Group (US) Q1 Johnson & Johnson (US) Q1 Netflix (US) Q1 Prologis (US) Q1 WENDESDAY 19 APRIL RESULTS Abbott Laboratories (US) Q1 Alcoa (US) Q1 IBM (US) Q1 Morgan Stanley (US) Q1 Tesla (US) Q1 Travelers Companies (US) Q1 THURSDAY 20 APRIL RESULTS American Express (US) Q1 AT&T (US) Q1 Deliveroo (UK) Q1 Marsh & McLennan Companies (US) Q1 Oxford Biomedica (UK) Full-year Union Pacific (US) Q1 WH Smith (UK) Half-year FRIDAY 21 APRIL RESULTS Angle (UK) Full-year Procter & Gamble (US) Q3 Schlumberger (US) Q1

Note: While we check all dates carefully to ensure that they are correct at the time of writing, company announcements are subject to change.



