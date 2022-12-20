Rates jump amid BOJ’s policy shock; Wall Street bounces off a session low

Global bond yields, particularly in the Asian markets, jumped on the Bank of Japan’s decision to double its 10-year yield cap to 0.5% from 0.25% on Tuesday, causing a surge in the Japanese Yen, sending the other Asian currencies and Asian stocks down, while pressuring the US dollar. However, Wall Street was resilient after a 5-day consecutive drop as the equities may have been oversold. The price action could suggest that the US stocks could be still on track for a Christmas Rally. But risks remain as the BOJ-induced selloff in the global bonds may continue to send jitters to risk assets.

On the other hand, a softened US dollar lifted commodity prices, including gold and oil, but natural gas prices continued to slump after the EU members agreed on a “dynamic” cap on the price. However, it is sceptical how effective the price cap will be amid the cold winter.

All three benchmarks bounced session lows and finished higher. 7 out of 11 sectors in the S&P 500 rose, with Energy leading gains, up 1.5% . Consumer Discretionary was the laggard, down 1.1% due to an accelerating slump in Tesla shares. Meta Platform’s stocks outperformed major big techs, up 2.3%.

Tesla shares accelerate falling, down 8%, to below 140, a fresh year-low one day after Elon Musk has been voted out as Twitter's CEO by users. But the Tesla boss posts on Twitter that "There is no successor".

The Japanese Yen soared 3.8% against the US dollar, with USD/JPY tumbling more than 500 points to just above 131.70, the lowest seen in August. The BOJ's decision to ease its YCC control may mark an end of its ultra-loss monetary policy and cause a 15 basis point jump in the Japanese 10-year bond yield.

Gold futures jumped as risk-off sentiment boosted haven assets. The bond market's symmetric risk sparked a surge in demand for precious metals. But gold is in a bearish divergence move with some major indications from a technical perspective.

Crude oil extended gains for the second day as Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister denied the critics for actions to reduce output in a news interview. The US lawmakers also face challenges to passing sales of the US SPR, where the amount of oil reserve dropped to 380 million, the lowest level since 1984.

Asian equity futures point to a higher open in both ASX and HKEX but a dip in Nikkei 225 as the selloff in the Japanese bonds sank Japanese stock markets. ASX futures were up 0.83%, Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.75% and Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.12%.




