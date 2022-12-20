Rates jump amid BOJ’s policy shock; Wall Street bounces off a session low

Global bond yields, particularly in the Asian markets, jumped on the Bank of Japan’s decision to double its 10-year yield cap to 0.5% from 0.25% on Tuesday, causing a surge in the Japanese Yen, sending the other Asian currencies and Asian stocks down, while pressuring the US dollar. However, Wall Street was resilient after a 5-day consecutive drop as the equities may have been oversold. The price action could suggest that the US stocks could be still on track for a Christmas Rally. But risks remain as the BOJ-induced selloff in the global bonds may continue to send jitters to risk assets.
On the other hand, a softened US dollar lifted commodity prices, including gold and oil, but natural gas prices continued to slump after the EU members agreed on a “dynamic” cap on the price. However, it is sceptical how effective the price cap will be amid the cold winter.
- All three benchmarks bounced session lows and finished higher. 7 out of 11 sectors in the S&P 500 rose, with Energy leading gains, up 1.5%. Consumer Discretionary was the laggard, down 1.1% due to an accelerating slump in Tesla shares. Meta Platform’s stocks outperformed major big techs, up 2.3%.
- Tesla shares accelerate falling, down 8%, to below 140, a fresh year-low one day after Elon Musk has been voted out as Twitter’s CEO by users. But the Tesla boss posts on Twitter that “There is no successor”.
- The Japanese Yen soared 3.8% against the US dollar, with USD/JPY tumbling more than 500 points to just above 131.70, the lowest seen in August. The BOJ’s decision to ease its YCC control may mark an end of its ultra-loss monetary policy and cause a 15 basis point jump in the Japanese 10-year bond yield.
- Gold futures jumped as risk-off sentiment boosted haven assets. The bond market’s symmetric risk sparked a surge in demand for precious metals. But gold is in a bearish divergence move with some major indications from a technical perspective.
- Crude oil extended gains for the second day as Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister denied the critics for actions to reduce output in a news interview. The US lawmakers also face challenges to passing sales of the US SPR, where the amount of oil reserve dropped to 380 million, the lowest level since 1984.
- Asian equity futures point to a higher open in both ASX and HKEX but a dip in Nikkei 225 as the selloff in the Japanese bonds sank Japanese stock markets. ASX futures were up 0.83%, Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.75% and Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.12%.