Trading Idea of the Day



NASDAQ:TSM - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company - (BULLISH - long term & BULLISH - short term)

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) is set to make history with one of the largest foreign investments in the United States. The company will announce plans on Tuesday to build its second chip plant in Arizona, increasing its investment in the state to $40B.

Warren Buffet recently took a major position in TSMC in a bet that the world cannot do without silicon.

Price trading near key weekly support of $75

Price is trading near the 200-moving day average (red line).

There is positive momentum on the MACD indicator, indicating bullish price action momentum.

RSI is currently in the middle of the range which indicates neither overbought nor oversold, but if you're bullish, can wait a little bit more until RSI is more in the oversold (<50) region for additional confirmation.

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)



APAC Daily Report



Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT



EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall higher base metal prices.



Global Markets Headlines



