ASX:ELD - Elders Ltd - BULLISH BIAS

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

Elders announced at 39% jump in annual underlying earnings to $232.1m.

Longstanding CEO announces his exit.

Due to extreme rainfall events across the eastern states it’s unclear whether full harvest potential for both summer and winter crops can be reached.

Full-year FY22 highlights also included: Net profit up 9% to $162.9m, Dividends up 33.3% year-on-year, Real Estate Services gross margin was $61.6m, up 21% on FY21, Net debt stood at $284.9m, up $68m on the prior year.

Longstanding CEO Mark Allison to step down on or before Nov 23, completing 10yrs of leadership.

