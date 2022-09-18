X

Need 4 Speed - Pre Market ASX Report - 19/09/22

ASX Market Board

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

19 Sep 2022, 10:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!

For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform

Content Summary

  • ASX & Economic Key Events
  • Trading Idea of the Day
  • APAC Daily Report
  • Market Snapshot & Highlights
  • Global Markets Headlines
     

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

Trading Idea of the Day

(NYSE:COP - ConocoPhillips)

  • BULLISH BIAS
  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
  • ConocoPhillips acquired an additional 10% interest in Australian Pacific LNG from Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) for US$1.65B. This brings ConocoPhillips’ interest to 47.5%, from which they’re expecting to receive US$1.8B in dividend distributions for 2022.
  • Given the macroeconomic backdrop on LNG with the Russia/Ukraine war and surging natural gas prices, this is definitely a stock to watch over!

(Click image to enlarge)

APAC Daily Report

Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher crude) & Materials MIXED.
(Click image to enlarge)

(Click image to enlarge)

Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Latest from CMC

Technical analysis

Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 19 September 2022

Technical Analysis - Chart of the week

18 Sep 2022
News

APAC Week Ahead: The decision times
News

Sterling slips to 37-year lows as FedEx warns on profits
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: Fed, BoE, BoJ rate decisions; Cineworld results
