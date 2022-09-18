G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform and follow us on Twitter: @Azeem__Sheriff & @CMCMarketsAUSNZ

Content Summary

ASX & Economic Key Events

Trading Idea of the Day

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights

Global Markets Headlines



ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)



Trading Idea of the Day

(NYSE:COP - ConocoPhillips)

BULLISH BIAS

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels

ConocoPhillips acquired an additional 10% interest in Australian Pacific LNG from Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) for US$1.65B. This brings ConocoPhillips’ interest to 47.5%, from which they’re expecting to receive US$1.8B in dividend distributions for 2022.

Given the macroeconomic backdrop on LNG with the Russia/Ukraine war and surging natural gas prices, this is definitely a stock to watch over!

(Click image to enlarge)

APAC Daily Report

Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher crude) & Materials MIXED.

(Click image to enlarge)



(Click image to enlarge)

Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)



