Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 29/09/22

ASX Trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

29 Sep 2022, 11:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day

NYSE:DAL - Delta Air Lines - BULLISH BIAS

  • Americans travelling overseas will notice that the strength of their USD is much higher relative to the country they’re visiting and can get more purchasing power.  
  • Delta Airlines could see an influx in US-based travellers heading overseas in pursuit of a holiday where the cost of living is comparatively cheaper thanks to a stronger USD.
  • Given international passenger revenue has recovered 81% of its pre-COVID numbers, we can expect the rising USD to further strengthen, resulting in a potential higher bottom line for the company.

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research

Article of the Day: Walmart shares upbeat on metaverse venture with Roblox
Podcast of the Day: Market strategist Kiril Sokoloff’s thematic investment radar 

APAC Daily Report

Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil) & Materials LOWER on falling base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


