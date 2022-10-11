X

Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 12/10/22

ASX Trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

12 Oct 2022, 10:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day

ASX:FMG - Fortescue Metals Group - BEARISH BIAS

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

  • Iron ore shipments have been dropping to China week on week, as China's property crisis continues and demand for iron ore reduces.

  • China's 0 COVID policy has not helped as well, with Shanghai looking to go back into lockdown after multiple cases identified, which can severely limit any property development projects in play.

  • Expecting FMG to move further lower to price of 14 which is next key support zone.

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research

Article of the Day: Sprott Gold Miners ETF struggles as gold prices drop
Podcast of the Day: Tidal Financial CIO Michael Venuto on the ETF industry

APAC Daily Report

Click here to access our daily APAC report, prepared by my fellow market analyst @TinaTeng_CMC

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil) & Materials LOWER on overall lower base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Latest from CMC

News

Tech leads Wall Street’s fifth-day losses as chip stock rout continues

Wall Street extended its losing streak for the fifth straight trading day as the selloff in tech intensified amid the US’s restrictions on the Chinese chip makers

11 Oct 2022
News

Markets slide as IMF warns “worst is yet to come"
News

Yields continue to rise, ahead of UK unemployment and wages
News

US stocks fall ahead of the key inflation data, Asian markets set to open mixed
