MetaTrader apps removed from Apple App Store: what you need to know

What now for existing MT4 and MT5 users?

Both new and existing users are impacted by Apple’s latest move. If you have the MT4 or MT5 iOS app already installed on your device you can continue to trade with it, but you will not be able to make any future updates.

New users can no longer download the application from the Apple App Store. They can still, however, download it from the Google Play Store.

To date, MT4 and MT5 app users on Android and non-iOS desktop systems can still log in to their accounts and trade normally.

MT4 with CMC Markets

If you’re trading on MT4 as a CMC Markets client, your personal information and funds are always accessible to you even if the MT4 platform is not. That’s because they’re housed in a secure location in your account’s Admin hub. Simply log in to your CFD account via the CMC Markets website to access.

Next Generation: the MT4 alternative

The award-winning Next Generation platform was independently developed by CMC Markets to ensure markets are always safely accessible to traders. It’s available on desktop, mobile and tablet across iOS and Android systems.

When you trade with Next Generation you can:

Speculate on over 10,000 products including forex, commodities, shares, indices and more across 16 global markets.

Trade forex from 0.0 pips* on six major currencies with an FX Active Account

Explore opportunities with over 115 indicators and 70 chart patterns.

Trade with advanced order types including guaranteed stop losses, partial closure, market orders and boundary orders on every trade.

Trade with 100% automated execution.

Access exclusive market news and insights from a network of global analysts.

*A minimum spread is the lowest spread that will be shown on the given product. Minimum spread will vary subject to after-hours trading. If the underlying market spread widens throughout the trading day, or you are trading out of hours, the platform spread may also widen. The spreads shown are for the first price available for the average market trade sizes in the relevant product. The spread will widen for larger trade sizes, see our platform for more information.



