X

Select the account you'd like to open

Technical analysis

Incitec Pivot Ltd - Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 5th December 2022

Incitec Pivot

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

04 Dec 2022, 23:00

Check out the trading idea of the week below, by your friendly, neighbourhood market analyst!

Trading Idea of the Week

ASX:IPL - Incitec Pivot Ltd

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Had a very positive earnings result, with earnings of $1.485bn were a slight beat against UBS and consensus expectations and up 162% on the previous period
  • Goldman Sachs is Buy rated with a target price of $4.40.

  • Due to the variability in commodity prices and FX movements, the company normally doesn’t provide profit guidance, however the company noted the following:

  • Dyno Nobel Americas: Is well placed to benefit from heightened ammonium nitrate pricing. Negative impacts of higher inflation, energy costs and supply chain dislocations are expected to be mostly recovered in FY23 through price escalations and contract negotiations.

  • Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific: Favourable pricing conditions on the East Coast of Australia are expected over the re-contracting cycle.

  • Fertilisers Asia Pacific: Will continue to be dependent on global fertiliser prices, the A$:US$ exchange rate and weather conditions. 


Latest from CMC

Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: Go with the flow

US PPI & Consumer Sentiment, China Trade Balance, CPI &PPI, RBA & BOC rate decision, Japan GDP

03 Dec 2022
News

US payrolls beat expectations, pulls US dollar off its lows
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: China trade; US PPI; GameStop results
News

Markets slip back ahead of November US payrolls
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: Go with the flow

US PPI & Consumer Sentiment, China Trade Balance, CPI &PPI, RBA & BOC rate decision, Japan GDP

03 Dec 2022
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: China trade; US PPI; GameStop results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 5 December 2022, and view our company earnings calendar.

02 Dec 2022
Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: A slowdown in hiring

US Non-farm payroll & Core PCE, China Manufacturing PMI, Australia Retail Sales, EU CPI, OPEC meeting

27 Nov 2022
Technical analysis

Evolution Mining Ltd - Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 28 November 2022

Technical Analysis - Chart of the week

27 Nov 2022