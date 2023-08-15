X

Select the account you'd like to open

  • News & Analysis
  • Critical levels & trends for AUD/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD (Forex Technical Analysis)

Critical levels & trends for AUD/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD (Forex Technical Analysis)

Written by

CMC Markets

CMC Markets

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

15 Aug 2023, 14:30

In the latest instalment of CMC’s Trend Tracker, we assess the major currency pairs through technical analysis and future events in order to understand the major trends at play. In particular, we look at the AUD/USD, USD/JPY and USD/CAD.

Trend Tracker is a video series for traders seeking in-depth technical analysis and valuable charting insights. Join us as we unravel the factors shaping the trajectory of key instruments.

Links and resources: -

 


Latest from CMC

Market update

Wall Street rebounds amid an Nvidia-led tech rally

The US stock markets rebounded after a two-week losing streak as tech stocks rebounded amid dip-buys in AI stocks.

14 Aug 2023
News

China real estate concerns weigh on markets
Industry spotlight

Best Crypto Mining Stocks & Why They Are Outperforming Bitcoin
News

China weakness set to weigh on Europe
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Market update

Wall Street rebounds amid an Nvidia-led tech rally

The US stock markets rebounded after a two-week losing streak as tech stocks rebounded amid dip-buys in AI stocks.

14 Aug 2023
News

China real estate concerns weigh on markets

Despite starting the week on the back foot on account of a weak Asia session, and concerns over the Chinese real estate market, European markets tried to rally in early trading.

14 Aug 2023
Industry spotlight

Best Crypto Mining Stocks & Why They Are Outperforming Bitcoin

From the sheer scale of Riot Platforms to the buy-and-hold strategy of Hut 8 Mining, here are the best crypto mining stocks to possibly add to your watchlist.

14 Aug 2023
News

China weakness set to weigh on Europe

A combination of rising yields and mixed economic data conspired to send European and US markets to their second successive week of declines last week.

14 Aug 2023