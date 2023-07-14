With hundreds of companies announcing their earnings over the next couple of months, there is a lot going on so understanding what companies are announcing their results can be important when considering your investment portfolio.
Below is our curated list of when some of the key companies across the US, Australia and China will be announcing their financial results.
Keen on learning more about the financial reporting period? Find out what is earnings season and how to trade the US earnings season with our handy guides.
|
Sector / Company
|
Country
|
Results Released (US or AEST)
|
Citi Group, JP Morgan, Wells Fargo
|
US
|
14/7/2023(US)
|
Bank of America, Morgan Stanley
|
US
|
18/7/2023(US)
|
Netflix, Goldman Sachs, Tesla
|
US
|
19/7/2023 (US)
|
Alphabet, Microsoft
|
US
|
25/7/2023(US)
|
Meta
|
US
|
26/7/2023(US)
|
Apple, Amazon
|
US
|
27/7/2023(US)
|
Rio Tinto
|
AU
|
26/07/2023
|
Macquarie
|
AU
|
27/07/2023
|
AMD
|
US
|
1/8/2023(US)
|
Baidu
|
CN
|
1/8/2023(AEST)
|
Commonwealth Bank
|
AU
|
9/08/2023
|
NAB
|
AU
|
15/08/2023
|
Westpac
|
AU
|
15/08/2023
|
ANZ
|
AU
|
16/08/2023
|
Tencent
|
CN
|
16/8/2023(AEST)
|
Alibaba
|
CN
|
17/8/2023(AEST)
|
BHP Group
|
AU
|
21/08/2023
|
Nio
|
CN
|
26/9/2023(AEST)