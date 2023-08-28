Note: Prices in video are accurate as of 28/08/2023. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Welcome to CMC’s Trend Tracker, a video series for traders seeking in-depth technical analysis and valuable charting insights. Join us as we unravel the factors shaping the trajectory of key instruments. In this analysis we assess the major currency pairs through the lens of technical analysis and future events in order to understand the major trends at play. In particular we look at the AUD/USD, USD/JPY and the EUR/USD.

