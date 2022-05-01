X

Select the account you'd like to open

Analysis

Chart of the week – Potential bullish reversal for Gold

gold

Written by

Kelvin Wong, CFTe

Market Analyst

01 May 2022, 04:50

Chart of the week – Gold

Potential bullish reversal for Gold

Short to medium-term technical analysis

Time stamped: 1 May 2022 at 12:00pm SGT (click to enlarge chart)

Source: CMC Markets

  • Watch the 1,850 key medium-term pivotal support on Gold (cash) for a potential recovery to retest 1,942 intermediate resistance and a break above it opens up scope for a further up move towards 1,998/2,004 next. On the other hand, a break with a daily close below 1,850 put the bulls on hold for an extension of the corrective decline within its longer-term major uptrend phase towards the next support at 1,780 (swing low areas of 7 January/28 January 2022).
  • The price actions of Gold (cash) have staged a decline of -6.3% in the last two weeks from 18 April 2022 high of 1,998 to print an intraday low of 1,872 on 28 April 2022.
  • Interestingly, the recent bout of weakness has led its price actions to drift down close to a significant inflection/support level zone of 1,870/1,850 which confluences with several key technical elements.
  • The significant support level zone of 1,870/1,850 is defined by the ascending trendline from 9 August 2021 “flash crash” low, former swing high of 26 January 2022, 100-day moving average, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 16 December 2021 low to 9 March 2022 high and the 0.764 Fibonacci extension of the recent decline from 9 March 2022 high to 17 March 2022 low projected from 18 April 2022 high.
  • The 4-hour RSI oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which suggests that the downside momentum of the recent decline from 18 April 2022 high has abated, and it increases the odds of a short to medium-term recovery process in price actions.

 


Latest from CMC

Updates

The Week Ahead: Fed, BoE, RBA rate decisions; BP, Shell results

Read our preview of key economic and company events in the week commencing 2 May 2022, and view our corporate earnings schedule.

29 Apr 2022
FX Analysis

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (29 Apr 2022)
Top Movers

Mish’s market update: Commodity super-cycle has only just begun
Updates

Weekly momentum update by RRG: 29 April 2022
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

FX Analysis

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (29 Apr 2022)

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (29 Apr 2022)

29 Apr 2022
Analysis

Charts of the day: is Nasdaq reaching a bottom?

There are signs of dip-buyers emerging into beaten-up stock markets to seek bargains in undervalued equities, making a technical view of the potential rebounding of the Nasdaq.

28 Apr 2022
Stock Watch

Earnings preview: Can Apple keep its meteoric sales growth?

Analysts expect Apple to continue growing, but at a slower pace in the March quarter due to global headwinds and major supply chain issues.

27 Apr 2022
Stock Watch

Lloyds posts decent results, but warns on inflation

Lloyds shares were up 2% in morning trading after the bank reported solid Q1 results.

27 Apr 2022