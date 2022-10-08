X

News

APAC Week Ahead: Sticky inflation

global markets

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

08 Oct 2022, 23:55

Last week, global markets snapped a four-week-long losing streak in September, with all the major indices finishing higher. However, US’s strong job data on Friday sent a clear message that the Fed will not pivot any time soon, paring most gains of the equity markets in the early week. While the three major US indices may continue to test their June low supports, the US CPI data will remain a focus for investors to navigate the inflation trajectory. With the fourth quarter earnings season kicking in, major companies’ performances may tell more about how bad of an impact the macro headwinds have had on businesses.

In addition, China’s September trade balance and new loan data will also offer clues for how it went with the world-second-largest economy battling Covid-19.

What are we watching?

  • Energy stocks outperform: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gained 10% last week, highlighting a possible new era for energy and commodities. See energy stocks' movements
  • Crude oil jumps: The crude oil prices rose for five trading days in a row in the first week of October amid a 2 million barrels per day output cut by the OPEC+. Check on oil prices
  • US dollar regains upside supreme: The king dollar regained upside momentum in the last three trading days, with USD/JPY closing above 145 for the first time in 24 years. Trade US dollar index
  • Chinese markets reopen: China’s mainland equity markets will reopen after the golden week holiday. The jump in Hong Kong stocks last week may boost optimism. Check on Hang Seng Index

Economic Calendar (10 Oct – 14 Oct)

Click to enlarge the table


Latest from CMC

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: Fed minutes; US inflation; easyJet, JPMorgan results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 10 October 2022, and view our company earnings schedule.

07 Oct 2022
Market update

Scanning for bounce candidates in bear markets | Relative Rotation Graphs
News

Wall Street extends losses as rates bite ahead of US jobs data; Asian markets set to fall
Newsletter

Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 07/10/22
