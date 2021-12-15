Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider . You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

NASDAQ The NASDAQ is the second largest stock exchange in the US and traditionally lists many technology companies, such as Microsoft. The movements of the NASDAQ can have a significant effect on UK markets, particularly the techMARK index of technology, media and telephony companies.

New issue A company that is floated on the stock market for the first time. Offering shares to the investing public is a way of raising capital for further expansion. Also known as Initial Public Offering (IPO).

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) The largest and oldest stock exchange in the US.

Nikkei 225 A price-weighted index of the top 225 shares listed on the Tokyo stock exchange.

Non-dealing desk (NDD) An execution model that allows you to trade directly with numerous market liquidity providers in order to get the most competitive bid and ask prices.