Webinar Recording | US Non-Farm Payrolls: 3 November 2023

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 3 November 2023

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

04 Nov 2023, 04:00

Stream the recording of our live non-farm payrolls webinar that took place on Friday 3 November 2023.

Every month, our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides expert commentary and analysis as the latest US jobs figures are released. If you'd like to join our next non-farm payrolls webinar, you can register in advance (and for free) here

Key takeaways from the latest announcement

- The US economy added 150,000 new jobs in October, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as jobs growth fell short of expectations for 180,000 to 185,000 new positions.

- Jobs growth in September was revised downwards to 297,000 roles, versus an original estimate of 336,000.

- The unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in October, up from 3.8% in September.

Michael Hewson's live reaction to the data covers key levels on stock indices such as the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.


Latest from CMC

Market update

US Stocks fall as bond yields spike, Powell reiterates hawkish stance

Wall Street came off a session high following a $24 billion 30-year bond sale as yields spiked, while the fear gauge, the CBOE VIX, surged 7% to above 15.

09 Nov 2023

Market update

Wall Street loses steam as oil sell-off deepens, Disney earnings beat

News

German CPI set to be confirmed at 3% as rate cut bets increase

FX analysis

How will RBA’s rate hike impact the AUD?

