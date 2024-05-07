Trend Tracker: USD/JPY, Gold and AUD/USD

Analyst view

Why geopolitics matters: 7 strategies for investors

Geopolitics is not merely a passing buzzword; it is a fundamental driver of global market dynamics. Recently, the topic has gained prominence due to multiple active conflicts, escalating instability in various nations, and the approach of key elections this year. But what real impact does geopolitics have on investors, and more importantly, what strategies can they use to mitigate risks and capitalise on opportunities?