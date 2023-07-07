On Tuesday the UK will publish employment data for May, with the figures on pay growth set to support the view that Britain is caught in a wage-price spiral. Over in the US, a fresh consumer price index (CPI) reading, out on Wednesday, is likely to show that inflation continued to ease in the year to June. Meanwhile, major US banks including JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo will announce their second-quarter results on Friday.

Our top three economic and company events are:

1. UK average earnings, unemployment (May) – Tuesday

The UK’s last set of earnings data underscored the challenge facing the Bank of England as it battles to tame stubbornly high inflation. Pay excluding bonuses surged 7.2% year-on-year in the three months to April, up from 6.8% in the three months to March, as the pace of pay growth reached a record high outside of the pandemic. The data sent UK two-year gilt yields above the peaks they hit last October in the wake of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget.

In May, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey acknowledged that the UK economy was suffering from a wage-price spiral, in which higher wages lead to higher prices. The Bank’s failure to act early enough to tackle inflation is partly to blame. Short-term yields have continued to rise in anticipation of further interest rate rises from the Bank in the coming months. If the earnings numbers for May remain “sticky”, the central bank may find it has no good options in its bid to bring inflation under control.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.8% in April, down from 3.9% in March as the labour market remained tight. One month earlier, the employment rate had risen to a record 76%, up from 75.9% in February, as high food price inflation played a role in driving people back into work.

2. US CPI (June) – Wednesday

US consumer price inflation appears to be heading in the right direction. Price growth slid to a two-year low of 4% in May, down from 4.9% in April and well below the June 2022 peak of 9.1%. Meanwhile, core CPI, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, also continued to ease, slipping to 5.3% in May from 5.5% a month earlier.

The hawkish Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates again on 26 July, irrespective of what the upcoming CPI reading shows. However, the data might help determine whether the Fed will gear up for another rate hike in September.

Economists expect that headline CPI cooled to 3.1% in the year to June, while core CPI is expected to come in at 5%.

3. JPMorgan Chase Q2 results – Friday

Although the US banking sector was rocked by turmoil in March, the bigger US banks appeared to emerge unscathed, largely due to the perception that bigger means safer. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank saw JPMorgan, the largest US bank by assets, gain $50bn in new deposits as it took over SVB’s deposit base.

The turmoil in rates markets also proved to be a boon as JPMorgan saw revenue surge to $39.3bn in Q1. A better-than-expected performance from its fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) division contributed $5.7bn. Meanwhile, net interest income, the difference between what JPMorgan earns on loans and what it pays on deposits, soared 49% to $20.8bn, driven by the rise in rates. Net interest margin rose to 2.63%, well above the consensus estimate of 2.39%. Total deposits grew to $2.38tn. However, in a sign of concern about the US economy, the bank increased its provisions for bad debt by $1.1bn.

Despite the recent uncertainty, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon painted an upbeat outlook, saying that consumer spending “remained healthy”. The bank raised its full-year outlook for net interest income from $73bn to $81bn, with Dimon saying that he expects inflation to remain higher for longer, which could weigh on the economic outlook. The shares have seen solid gains since the Q1 numbers were released, pushing up to their highest levels since February 2022.

Revenue for Q2 is expected to come in at $39.6bn, while profits are forecast to come in at $3.76 a share.

More key events

Our calendar of selected upcoming economic and company announcements:

MONDAY 10 JULY

No major scheduled events

TUESDAY 11 JULY

UK average earnings unemployment (May)

See our top three events, above

WEDNESDAY 12 JULY

US CPI (June)

See our top three events, above

Bank of Canada interest rate decision

Having decided to signal a pause in their recent rate hiking cycle when they hiked rates in January, the Bank of Canada surprised markets in June by deciding to hike rates again, by 25bps to 4.75%. The decision followed a similar decision by the RBA days before on concerns that inflation was proving to be much stickier than feared. The Bank of Canada also tweaked its guidance about the need for further rate hikes giving them more flexibility when it comes to raising rates or choosing to hold them. Any decision could well be tempered by the current business outlook which in Q2 fell to its lowest levels since Q3 of 2020. That said unemployment remains low while core inflation has slowed to 3.9% in May from 4.3% in April.

THURSDAY 13 JULY

China trade balance (June)

We’ve seen a slow improvement in China trade numbers over the course of the last few months, however the nature of the rebound has been somewhat lacklustre to say the least, and has started to run into trouble, due to a lack of internal demand, as well as concern over global demand. This was reflected in the recent May numbers, which saw exports drop into negative territory for the first time in 3 months, falling by -7.5% to a one year low. Imports were also disappointing sliding by -4.5%, raising the prospect that Chinese authorities may have to do more to support the economy. We have seen some minor measures in the context of small rate reductions, however with factory gate inflation continuing to fall sharply and recent PMI numbers also looking weak the outlook for the Chinese economy continues to look uncertain.

FRIDAY 14 JULY

JPMorgan Chase Q2 results

See our top three events, above

Citigroup Q2 results

Like its peers Citigroup comfortably passed the latest stress tests carried out by the US Federal Reserve, however the Fed has imposed changes to the way investment bank operations will be able to value trading desk exposures and other operational risks. As a result of the tests Citigroup board said it would be looking to increase its dividend to $0.53c a share, even as its minimum capital requirement ratio will increase to 12.3%. Since the publication of their Q1 numbers the shares have struggled to make gains, despite a broadly solid set of numbers, although slightly higher provisions took some of the gloss off. Q1 revenues rose 12% to $21.45bn, while profits came in at $1.86c a share, with the rates and trading business helping to boost the numbers to the tune of $4.45bn. On the flip side the equities business underperformed, while the bank took the decision to set aside another $2bn in respect of provisions. For Q2 expectations have been tempered with revenues forecast to come in at $19.61bn, and profits of $1.44 a share.

Wells Fargo Q2 results

The shares have had an indifferent quarter since a solid set of Q1 numbers. Revenues came in at $20.73bn, an increase of $3bn over the same period last year. Profits came in at $1.23 a share, also although the bank set aside another $643m in respect of credit losses, $379m of which is down to (CRE) commercial real estate. Despite the March banking turmoil that was caused by the rise in interest rates Wells Fargo saw NIM rise more than expected, coming in at 3.2%. On the loan side of the ledger, it was notable that total average loans came in below consensus forecasts, perhaps not surprising for a bank that has a big mortgage presence. Q2 revenues are expected to come in at $20.1bn and profits of $1.21 a share.

Burberry Q1 results

When Burberry reported its full year numbers back in May the shares were already on the decline, having hit record highs only a few weeks before in April after its peers in the luxury sector posted record Q1 sales numbers from their markets in Japan and China. Once it became apparent that the China recovery story was starting to run out of steam, a lot of the froth also started to come out of the luxury brands, with the end result that Burberry’s shares had fallen over 20% from the record highs set in April. Will this week’s Q1 numbers help to arrest the recent share price weakness. On the full year Burberry saw a 10% rise in revenues to £3.1bn, with same store sales rising 7%, with a strong performance in Q4 on the back of the return of the Chinese consumer, which saw mainland sales rise by 13%. The only disappointment in terms of sales growth was in the Americas which saw a 7% decline in Q4 sales. For 2024 guidance was kept unchanged, which at the time was a little surprising given the strong recovery that we’d seen in the Chinese consumer. Of course, it might also suggest that management don’t think the Chinese demand rebound is sustainable, a concern that has only increased in the weeks since then. Q1 revenues are forecast to come in at £632m.

SELECTED COMPANY RESULTS

MONDAY 10 JULY RESULTS CalAmp (US) Q1 Helen of Troy (US) Q1 PriceSmart (US) Q3 VOXX International (US) Q1 WD-40 Co (US) Q3 TUESDAY 11 JULY RESULTS Begbies Traynor Group (UK) Full-year Byrna Technologies (US) Q2 D4t4 Solutions (UK) Full-year Trifast (UK) Full-year WEDNESDAY 12 JULY RESULTS AngioDynamics (US) Q4 Carclo (UK) Full-year ME Group International (UK) Half-year MillerKnoll (US) Q4 Ocean Power Technologies (US) Q4 Renold (UK) Full-year THURSDAY 13 JULY RESULTS Cintas (US) Q4 Conagra Brands (US) Q4 Fastenal (US) Q2 Ilika (UK) Full-year PepsiCo (US) Q2 Progressive Corp (US) Q2 Watches of Switzerland Group (UK) Full-year FRIDAY 14 JULY RESULTS BlackRock (US) Q2 Burberry Group (UK) Q1 Citigroup (US) Q2 JPMorgan Chase (US) Q2 Loungers (UK) Full-year State Street (US) Q2 UnitedHealth Group (US) Q2 Unity Bancorp (US) Q2 Wells Fargo (US) Q2

Note: While we check all dates carefully to ensure that they are correct at the time of writing, company announcements are subject to change.



