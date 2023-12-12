Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Stocks gain as inflation fuels Fed’s pivot bets ahead of rate decision

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

12 Dec 2023, 21:40

Macro Scenes:  

  • Wall Street hit year-highs: The US stock markets extended gains following the November CPI data, which was in line with expectations. The headline inflation slightly fell to 3.1%, while core CPI stayed at 4% year on year. Three major averages posted a four-day winning streak, reaching the respective new year-highs. The fear gauge, the CBOE VIX, fell 4% to just above 12.
  • Oil and gas tumbled: Crude prices tumbled more than 3% as oversupply concerns continued to pressure the demand outlook. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reduced its 2024 forecast for oil prices by more than 11%.
  • Fed’s decision looms: The Fed is set to decide on the interest rate tomorrow. While markets widely expect another rate hike pause and a possible rate cut in May 2024, the Fed may not satisfy investors with a dovish tone. It will most likely keep its stance for higher for longer rates.
  • Chinese stock markets stabilized: The Chinese stock markets eased losses following the Communist Party’s annual economic work conference. The Chinese government laid out a 9-point plan, including focusing on technology innovation and boosting domestic demands.
  • Asian markets to open higher: The ASX 200 futures rose 0.05%, the Hang Seng Index futures climbed 0.07%, and Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.30%.

Chart of the Day:

ASX 200 (Cash), daily – The ASX 200 has formed a potential head-and-shoulder bottom reversal pattern since October. It has bullishly broken up the neckline level of 7,130, heading to further potential resistance of 7,300 at the 23.6% retracement of Fibonacci. Its near-term support can also be the neckline level of about 7,130.

Source: CMC Markets as of 13 December 2023

Company News:    

  • Netflix (NDX: NFLX) released the global half-year viewer data for the first time. The data tells how many views each of its films receive. “Night Agent was the most-watched show globally in 1H 2023, followed by Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia.
  • Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) plunged 12% due to the disappointing growth of its cloud division, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. The software company missed revenue expectations while slightly beating the earnings per share estimate.  

Today’s Agenda:

  • Japan’s Q4 Tankan Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing Index
  • US PPI for November


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

News

New record highs for the DAX and CAC 40 but momentum stalls

European markets started the day positively with marginal new record highs for the DAX and CAC 40, while the FTSE100 briefly poked its head above 7,600 before retreating,

12 Dec 2023

News

UK wage growth and US CPI set to slow

News

Wall Street extends gains ahead of inflation data, Yen and gold decline

News

Quiet start for markets in a big week for central banks

Related articles

News

New record highs for the DAX and CAC 40 but momentum stalls

European markets started the day positively with marginal new record highs for the DAX and CAC 40, while the FTSE100 briefly poked its head above 7,600 before retreating,

12 Dec 2023

News

UK wage growth and US CPI set to slow

European equity markets got off to a slow start to the week yesterday, closing modestly higher with the FTSE100 underperforming due to concerns over weak demand out of China.

12 Dec 2023

News

Wall Street extends gains ahead of inflation data, Yen and gold decline

The US stock markets finished higher to kick off the week, extending six-weekly gains.

11 Dec 2023

News

Quiet start for markets in a big week for central banks

It’s been a relatively subdued start to what is set to be a busy week of central bank rate meetings with the FTSE100 underperforming on the back of weakness in the basic resource sector.

11 Dec 2023

Before you go…

Try a demo of our Spread Betting or CFD trading accounts on our innovative platform. Free of charge and risk-free with virtual capital starting from €10,000.

Test a demo account now
cmc-mobile-trading-app