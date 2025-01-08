The US will observe a National Day of Mourning on Thursday 9 January for former US president, Jimmy Carter. As a result, major US stock exchanges will be closed, and other markets will have an earlier finish.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will not open on Thursday. US indices will close early at 2.30pm (UK time), while US treasury and commodity markets will close early, at 6.15pm (UK time). For options, the US SPX 500 will be open until 2.25pm (UK time), and the US NDAQ 100 will be closed all day.

The Euro 50, Germany 40 and UK 100 indices will also close earlier than usual, at 9pm (UK time).

View more details in the table below:

Instrument Market hours (Thu 9 Jan) Close (UK times) Commodities Corn 01:00-13:45 / 14:30-18:15 Early close at 18:15 Feeder Cattle 14:30-18:15 Early close at 18:15 Live Cattle 14:30-18:15 Early close at 18:15 Lean Hogs 14:30-18:15 Early close at 18:15 Lumber 15:00-18:15 Early close at 18:15 Oats 01:00-13:45 / 14:30-18:15 Early close at 18:15 Rough Rice 01:00-03:00 / 14:30-18:15 Early close at 18:15 Soybean 01:00-13:45 / 14:30-18:15 Early close at 18:15 Soybean Meal 01:00-13:45 / 14:30-18:15 Early close at 18:15 Soybean Oil 01:00-13:45 / 14:30-18:15 Early close at 18:15 Wheat 01:00-13:45 / 14:30-18:15 Early close at 18:15 Indices Euro 50 00:15-21:00 / 23:00-00:00 Closed from 21:00-23:00 Germany 40 00:15-21:00 / 23:00-00:00 Closed from 21:00-23:00 Japan 225 (Chicago) 00:00-14:30 / 23:00-00:00 Early close at 14:30 UK 100 00:00-21:00 / 23:00-00:00 Closed from 21:00-23:00 US 30 00:00-14:30 / 23:00-00:00 Early close at 14:30 US NDAQ 100 00:00-14:30 / 23:00-00:00 Early close at 14:30 US Small Cap 2000 00:00-14:30 / 23:00-00:00 Early close at 14:30 US SPX 500 00:00-14:30 / 23:00-00:00 Early close at 14:30 US SPX Midcap 400 00:00-14:30 / 23:00-00:00 Early close at 14:30 Volatility Index 00:00-14:30 / 23:00-00:00 Early close at 14:30 Shares US share baskets N/A Closed US NASDAQ N/A Closed US NYSE N/A Closed Treasuries SOFR 3 Month 00:00-18:15 / 23:00-00:00 Early close at 18:15 US T-Bond 00:00-18:15 / 23:00-00:00 Early close at 18:15 US T-Bond Ultra 00:00-18:15 / 23:00-00:00 Early close at 18:15 US T-Note 10 YR 00:00-18:15 / 23:00-00:00 Early close at 18:15 US T-Note 2 YR 00:00-18:15 / 23:00-00:00 Early close at 18:15 US T-Note 5 YR 00:00-18:15 / 23:00-00:00 Early close at 18:15

Please note that the information given is subject to change.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.