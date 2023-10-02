Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Birkenstock valued at $9.2bn

Birkenstock sandals on a beach

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

02 Oct 2023, 13:45

Despite recent weakness in US equity markets and the fact that both ARM Holdings and Instacart are both trading close to or below their IPO price, Birkenstock has taken the decision to go ahead and pursue its own listing of 32.26m shares at between $44 and $49 a share targeting a valuation of about $9.2bn.

The German based shoemaker is looking to raise up to $1.6bn and has been in business since 1774 making what can be best described as leisure shoes, namely sandals or clogs.

Since 2010 the company has diversified into sleep systems, as well as natural cosmetics however that remains a small part of the overall revenue stream, which is primarily derived from the sale of high value sandals and clogs. The proceeds of the IPO will be used to pay down debt.

In 2021 private equity company L. Catterton and Financière Agache bought a majority stake in Birkenstock with a view to expanding into the Chinese market. Both Financière Agache and L Catterton are backed by LVMH owner Bernard Arnault valuing the business at the time at $4.3bn.

Curiously the deal came in the aftermath of the Dr. Martens IPO which took place two months previously in February 2021, although both companies have undergone rather differing fortunes since then. At the time Dr Martens had a valuation of £4.5bn which has slid to £1.3bn, raising the question as to whether Birkenstock is worth such a hefty price tag

On the actual numbers themselves Birkenstock total revenues have risen from $728m in 2020 to $1.3bn in fiscal year 2022. Over the same period net income has doubled from $101.3m to $202.8m.

In its most recent financial statement Birkenstock reported that revenues were 21% higher in the 9-months to June 30th at $1.2bn, putting the business on course for a record year for both revenues as well as profits.

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily justify a valuation that is four times greater than sector peer Dr. Martens, however investors may have other ideas given that valuations in the US tend to be higher than they are in London.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

News

Rising yields keeps equities on the back foot

It’s been a disappointing start to the new quarter and the week for European markets with broad weakness across the board with the agreement of a deal to avert a US government shutdown

02 Oct 2023

News

Europe set for higher open, as US economy avoids a shutdown for now

Market update

What’s ahead in October?

Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: The US labour market to slow down

Related articles

News

Rising yields keeps equities on the back foot

It’s been a disappointing start to the new quarter and the week for European markets with broad weakness across the board with the agreement of a deal to avert a US government shutdown

02 Oct 2023

News

Europe set for higher open, as US economy avoids a shutdown for now

While European markets managed to finish last week on a positive note it wasn’t enough to prevent a quarterly decline for both the DAX and CAC 40

02 Oct 2023

Market update

What’s ahead in October?

the stock markets may need a decent rebound as the S&P 500 declined nearly 5% in September, and the Fear & Greed gauge moved into “Extreme Fear” territory, suggesting the market may have been oversold

01 Oct 2023

Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: The US labour market to slow down

Wall Street fell for the second straight month, with the S&P 500 posting the biggest monthly loss since December 2022 as markets were pricing in higher terminal rates

30 Sep 2023

Before you go…

Try a demo of our Spread Betting or CFD trading accounts on our innovative platform. Free of charge and risk-free with virtual capital starting from €10,000.

Test a demo account now
cmc-mobile-trading-app