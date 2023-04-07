X

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 7 April 2023

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

07 Apr 2023, 21:25

Stream the recording of our live non-farm payrolls webinar, which took place on Friday 7 April 2023.

Our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides expert commentary and analysis as the latest US jobs figures are released.

The March payrolls report saw 236k jobs added, with the February numbers revised higher to 326k, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%.

The reaction to the data covers key levels on indices such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.

Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

