Market Outlook

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 6 May 2022

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

06 May 2022, 15:05

Michael covers the latest US non-farm payrolls report as the numbers drop, looking over the key levels on the major indices, currencies and commodities.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

FX Analysis

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (6 May 2022)

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (6 May 2022)

06 May 2022
Market Outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points
News

ECB rate rise chatter sends markets into the red for the week
Earnings

The Week Ahead: UK GDP, US inflation, BT, ITV results
FX Analysis

Market Outlook

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for the week commencing 9 May 2022.

06 May 2022
Analysis

Charts of the day – S&P 500 tests the pivot support

The broader markets sell-off implies growing fears of a possible economic recession.

06 May 2022
Analysis

Chart of the day – a potential further rebounding of bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies took a ride on the global risk assets’ relief rally overnight., together with a slew of positive news.

05 May 2022