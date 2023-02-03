X

Market commentary

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 3 February 2023

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

04 Feb 2023, 00:00

Stream the recording of our live non-farm payrolls webinar, which took place on Friday 3 February 2023.

Our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides expert commentary and analysis as the latest US jobs figures are released. His reaction to the data covers key levels on indices such as the S&P 500 and the Dow, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.

Register for our next non-farm payrolls webinar here.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

Latest from CMC

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: Fed, BoE, ECB interest rate decisions; Shell, BT, US tech results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 30 January 2023, and view our company earnings calendar.

27 Jan 2023
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: UK Q4 GDP; BP, Disney, AstraZeneca results
Earnings

Nasdaq set to open lower as Amazon, Alphabet and Apple disappoint
News

US payrolls set to remain resilient
