Trend Tracker: Navigating The USD's Slide

CMC Markets

18 Jul 2023, 11:50

CMC’s Trend Tracker is a video series for traders seeking in-depth technical analysis and valuable charting insights as we unravel the factors shaping the trajectory of key instruments.

In this analysis, we assess the major currency pairs through the lens of technical analysis and future events in order to understand the major trends at play. In particular, we look at the AUD/USD, NZD/USD and the USD/JPY.

Links and resources:

  1. AUD/USD
  2. NZD/USD
  3. USD/JPY
  4. Stochastics 
  5. Support/Resistance 
  6. Fibonacci 


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

