X

Select the account you'd like to open

Trading Turbulent Times - AUD/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD (Forex Outlook)

Written by

CMC Markets

CMC Markets

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

10 Oct 2023, 07:30

Welcome to CMC’s Trend Tracker, a video series for traders seeking in-depth technical analysis and valuable charting insights. In this analysis, we assess the major currency pairs through the lens of technical analysis and future events in order to understand the major trends at play. In particular, we look at the AUD/USD, USD/JPY and the USD/CAD.

Drawing from more than 25 years of industry expertise, Carlo Pruscino is your seasoned Forex trading mentor. Carlo offers clients his insights on executing trades and conducting technical and fundamental analyses. Before joining CMC, he lent his talents to esteemed institutions such as CBA and Macquarie, where he advised Global Hedge Funds, Central Banks, and Australian Corporations on FX and Interest Rate hedging strategies.

---

Note: This video was recorded on 09/10/2023. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Links and resources:


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

Latest from CMC

Market update

Wall Street higher as stocks shrug off geopolitical risks, oil soars

The US stock markets shrugged off early losses and finished higher despite escalating Middle East tensions that were sparked by Hamas’ surprising attack on Israel on Saturday

09 Oct 2023

News

FTSE100 outperforms as markets slide and Israel strikes back

News

Middle East tensions set to see lower European open

Market update

APAC Week Ahead: The US CPI can be sticky, oil to open higher on Israel-Hamas conflicts

Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Weekly outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for the week commencing Monday, 9 October 2023.

06 Oct 2023

Industry spotlight

Will the oil price hit $100 per barrel?

Oil market is roiled by the OPEC+'s decision to further cut production by 1.16 million per day, with the WTI futures surging 7% to $81 per barrel at the market open

04 Oct 2023

IPO watch

Birkenstock valued at $9.2bn

Despite recent weakness in US equity markets and the fact that both ARM Holdings and Instacart are trading close to or below their IPO price, Birkenstock has taken the decision to go ahead.

02 Oct 2023

Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: The US labour market to slow down

Wall Street fell for the second straight month, with the S&P 500 posting the biggest monthly loss since December 2022 as markets were pricing in higher terminal rates

30 Sep 2023