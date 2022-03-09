Technical Insight - Gold/Oil

X

09 Mar 2022, 05:00

As the war in Ukraine continues and the sanctions on Russia continue to mount, markets have been on the move. In today's Technical Insights, Tamar Mehr from Trade With Precision, takes a look at some European Index Markets as well as the sharp rise in Gold and Oil. Tamar assesses the technical elements and the strong S/R levels as well as the areas she is watching, for potential trading opportunities.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

Markets drop as Russia-Ukraine talks make no progress

Negotiations between Russian and Ukraine foreign ministers ended quickly, with little progress. US inflation increased 7.9% in February, to a fresh 40-year high.

10 Mar 2022
Equities slide back as diplomatic breakthrough proves elusive
Inflation concerns front and centre ahead of ECB and US CPI
Asia markets higher, oil consolidating after drop
