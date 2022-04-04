Technical Insight - Australian ASX 200 & AUD Pairs

In today's Technical Insights, Tamar Mehr from Trade With Precision, takes a look at the Australian ASX 200 index and some of the AUD crosses for potential trading opportunities around strong S/R levels.Tamar is utilising a top down approach and discusses the potential scenarios and the areas she is watching for potential entries around these S/R levels.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.



