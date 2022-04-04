X

FX Analysis

Technical Insight - Australian ASX 200 & AUD Pairs

04 Apr 2022, 23:25

In today's Technical Insights, Tamar Mehr from Trade With Precision, takes a look at the Australian ASX 200 index and some of the AUD crosses for potential trading opportunities around strong S/R levels.Tamar is utilising a top down approach and discusses the potential scenarios and the areas she is watching for potential entries around these S/R levels.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

FX Analysis

Chart of the week – Potential bullish breakout for EUR/JPY

10 Apr 2022
Market Outlook

Q2 2022 global markets emerging themes: surging US Treasury yields & weakening JPY (Part 2)
Q2 2022 global markets emerging themes: surging US Treasury yields & weakening JPY
FX Analysis

Short-term FX technical strategy (7 April 2022)
FX Analysis

Chart of the week – Potential bullish breakout for EUR/JPY

10 Apr 2022
Q2 2022 global markets emerging themes: surging US Treasury yields & weakening JPY (Part 2)

Sectors view on US equities, China's yuan trend from 2020 - 2022, impact on China real restate and tech stocks

10 Apr 2022
Q2 2022 global markets emerging themes: surging US Treasury yields & weakening JPY

In the past 4 weeks, the key benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield has inched up significantly as it continues to evolve within its 2-year major uptrend phase in place since March 2020.

10 Apr 2022
FX Analysis

Short-term FX technical strategy (7 April 2022)

The EUR/USD pair has failed to stage the preferred minor corrective rebound as highlighted in our previous report on 5 April, and broken below 1.0935.

07 Apr 2022