Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!
Content Summary
- APAC Daily
- Market Snapshot & Highlights
- Global Markets Headlines
- ASX Economic Calendar
- Idea of the Day
- Economic Calendars
APAC Daily
Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)
AUS Macro Table
Global Markets Commentary
Global Markets Headlines
- Fed’s Williams pushes back on market expectations of a rate cut next year (CNBC)
- UK inflation could top 22% as energy prices soar, Goldman Sachs warns (CNBC)
- Snap will lay off 20% of staff, report says (CNBC)
- European markets close lower on hawkish ECB comments, recession fears (CNBC)
- Oil slides more than 6% on inflation and Iraq exports (CNBC)
Click on the hyperlink for further information on the headlines, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform or can follow us on Twitter &
(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO)
ASX Economic Calendar
Click here for the earnings reports image
Idea of the Day
(SEK – SEEK Ltd)
- Potential SELL
- Key levels on chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
- Although employment is tight, the unemployment rate is 3.4%, as rate rises start to kick in in the coming months, we will see the unemployment rate tick up (Fed Chair Powell mentioned in his speed that it's going to get very tough for households).
Macro-Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar (TODAY)
Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)
Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.