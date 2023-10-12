Crude Oil Analysis: Israel Conflict's Impact on WTI & Brent Prices

In this episode of CMC Markets Trend Tracker, we delve into the latest developments in the oil market and their implications for traders. Recent oil price fluctuations are influenced by geopolitical tensions, but not directly related to Israel and Palestine conflict. However, if the conflict expands to involve other regional players, like Iran, it could have a significant impact. Additionally, ongoing negotiations between the US, Saudi Arabia and Israel face uncertainty. We also analyse the charts for WTI Crude and Brent Crude to assess their current technical outlook.

Note: This video was recorded on 11/10/2023. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Links and resources:

How to Trade Oil: https://www.cmcmarkets.com/en-au/trad...

Crude Oil Brent: https://www.cmcmarkets.com/en-au/top-...

Crude Oil West Texas: https://www.cmcmarkets.com/en/top-ins...



Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.



