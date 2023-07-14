X

CMC Markets' Earnings Season Calendar

14 Jul 2023

With hundreds of companies announcing their earnings over the next couple of months, there is a lot going on so understanding what companies are announcing their results can be important when considering your investment portfolio. 

Below is our curated list of when some of the key companies across the US, Australia and China will be announcing their financial results. 

Keen on learning more about the financial reporting period? Find out what is earnings season and how to trade the US earnings season with our handy guides.

Sector / Company 
Country 
Results Released (US or AEST) 
Citi Group, JP Morgan, Wells Fargo 
US 
14/7/2023(US) 
Bank of America, Morgan Stanley 
US 
18/7/2023(US) 
Netflix, Goldman Sachs, Tesla 
US 
19/7/2023 (US) 
Alphabet, Microsoft 
US 
25/7/2023(US) 
Meta 
US 
26/7/2023(US) 
Apple, Amazon 
US 
27/7/2023(US) 
Rio Tinto 
AU 
26/07/2023 
Macquarie 
AU 
27/07/2023 
AMD 
US 
1/8/2023(US) 
Baidu 
CN 
1/8/2023(AEST) 
Commonwealth Bank 
AU 
9/08/2023 
NAB 
AU 
15/08/2023 
Westpac 
AU 
15/08/2023 
ANZ 
AU 
16/08/2023 
Tencent 
CN 
16/8/2023(AEST) 
Alibaba 
CN 
17/8/2023(AEST) 
BHP Group 
AU 
21/08/2023 
Nio 
CN 
26/9/2023(AEST) 

 


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

