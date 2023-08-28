X

Crucial price levels to watch for AUD/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD (Forex Technical Analysis)

28 Aug 2023, 12:20

Note: Prices in video are accurate as of 28/08/2023. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. 

 Welcome to CMC’s Trend Tracker, a video series for traders seeking in-depth technical analysis and valuable charting insights. Join us as we unravel the factors shaping the trajectory of key instruments. In this analysis we assess the major currency pairs through the lens of technical analysis and future events in order to understand the major trends at play. In particular we look at the AUD/USD, USD/JPY and the EUR/USD. 

Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

