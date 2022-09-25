X

Technical analysis

Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 26 September 2022

Technical Analysis

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

25 Sep 2022, 17:30

Check out the trading idea of the week below!

Trading Idea of the Week

(NYSE:PDD - Pinduoduo Inc)

  • BULLISH BIAS
  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
  • Pinduoduo’s recent venture into fresh produce, Duo Duo Grocery, has been instrumental in helping alleviate recent concerns over food security by introducing a supply and demand model that can match local shoppers with local produce suppliers in under 24 hours.
  • The company is pioneering what it calls a feed-based shopping experience where users are presented with a social media-like feed where they can discover products they may not have known they wanted.

 


