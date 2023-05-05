Airbnb Earnings Preview: Reopenings & Rivalries For ABNB Stock

Anyone who regularly travels will likely have heard of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), the company synonymous with bookings for homestays and experiences. Unlike other travel stocks, Airbnb remains a darling among travel and hospitality sector investors because of its low capital expenditure model and strong product offering that helps it stay a hit among travellers. With ABNB stock prices up 34% year-to-date thanks to myriad pro-travel factors, Airbnb's Q1 2023 financial earnings are eagerly anticipated by investors and industry experts interested in the travel sector after a challenging 2022. Keen to learn more about the forecast for Airbnb stock? From understanding the critical catalysts for the San Francisco-based unicorn to considering how ABNB stocks are trading on the charts, here's all you need to know about Airbnb's Q1 2023 earnings.

What Is Airbnb?

Short for Air Bed and Breakfast, Airbnb is an online marketplace founded in 2008 that connects travellers to unique homes and experiences across the world. Instead of going the conventional hotel booking route, Airbnb provides an alternate service for travellers looking for accommodation, allowing them to book stays with hosts in their desired destinations.

Since bursting onto the travel and hospitality scene, Airbnb has done an impactful job of disrupting the industry. For homeowners, Airbnb provides a fuss-free way for them to rent out their homes without worrying about granular details like payment and marketing. As for guests, Airbnb homes often offer a more budget-friendly and homely abode for travellers seeking an alternative to comfortable hotels.

Rather than rest on its laurels, the company has gone to great lengths to innovate and improve its offerings. One such feature is Experiences, a platform where users can explore a locale from a local’s perspective through tours, events and programmes. Most recently, CEO Brian Chesky introduced a whole host of features coming to the Airbnb platform this year that focus on addressing user feedback and bringing Airbnb back to its core ideals of affordability and homeliness.

What Are the Key Catalysts That Could Impact Airbnb's Q1 2023 Earnings?

Airbnb’s Q1 2023 earnings could be affected by a variety of catalysts. Here are some of the most important ones to keep an eye on:

1. Relaxing of Global Travel Restrictions

The core revenue driver for Airbnb has always been short-term homestays for tourists seeking homestay experiences with a local touch. With many countries finally relaxing their travel restrictions, Airbnb’s Q1 2023 earnings could be affected by the pent-up demand for travel. As these restrictions once limited Airbnb’s ability to tap into the larger international market, the sudden reopening of countries could lead to a surge in homestay and activity bookings for the company, thereby driving overall revenue levels. With China's Spring Festival travel period and Japan's cherry blossom season taking place in the first quarter of 2023, Airbnb certainly has good reason to stay optimistic when it comes to demand for their booking services.

2. Excitement for Airbnb's New Features

This summer, Airbnb hopes to launch more than 50 new features to improve the app experience. The introduction of Airbnb Rooms is a welcome addition to the app's already vast array of homestay listings. Pegged as an all-new take on Airbnb's original business idea, Airbnb Rooms lets guests opt to occupy a private room in someone's home. In addition to making lodging more affordable during these tough inflationary times, Airbnb claims Rooms will let guests better experience their holiday location as a local while staying with their Hosts. On top of this new homestay option, Airbnb also introduces features like instalment payments, more affordable long-term stays, transparent checkout instructions, and quicker access to rebooking credit on Host cancels. These new features will help to boost the overall customer satisfaction of using Airbnb and help to extend Airbnb's reach to more price-conscious travellers.

3. Competition from Alternative Accommodation Services

The shared accommodation market is becoming increasingly crowded, with services like Expedia's VRBO and Booking.com nipping at Airbnb's heels. On top of this, Airbnb will also have to contend with hotel giants like Marriott and Hilton, who are keen to distinguish themselves from Airbnb with their premium rooms and unmatched customer service. With such alternate options for accommodation seekers gaining popularity, vacationers and business travellers will have more choices when it comes to picking where to stay. This means Airbnb will constantly need to innovate so it stays one step ahead of the competition. While the recent slew of new features may draw in a crowd, successfully implementing them is necessary so Airbnb can sustain its homestay market leader advantage and offer solid guidance numbers for its Q1 2023 earnings.

4. Tough Macroeconomic Conditions

While Airbnb's management has done well in positioning itself for future innovation and growth, such decisions may do little in the broader scheme of things in light of macroeconomic headwinds. From a potential United States debt ceiling crisis to high-interest rates, the volatility present in today's economy is unfavourable for a tech company like Airbnb that largely relies on international tourism and spending to bolster its revenue numbers. With the future of economic conditions still relatively uncertain, Airbnb's Q1 2023 earnings could be under pressure due to softer consumer spending.

Based on the abovementioned factors, Airbnb is undoubtedly an exciting stock for investors as Q1 2023 earnings approach. With the potential for positive catalysts to drive Airbnb’s stock price, such as the relaxation of travel restrictions and the successful implementation of new features, investors should remain optimistic about ABNB's future performance. However, macroeconomic headwinds and the emergence of alternative homestay services could dampen Airbnb’s expected growth, making the Q1 2023 earnings report an even more intriguing event to watch out for.

Airbnb Stock Earnings: Technical Analysis

Since soaring 13% from its last earnings report, Airbnb shares have been trending downwards in a descending channel. While the near-term directional bias is to the downside as it bounces off the top of the descending channel, positive news from its upcoming earnings report on 9 May after the US market closes may help ABNB stock to break out of the channel. Bullish ABNB stock traders will be looking to trade the aforementioned potential breakout ahead of the earnings report as they expect Airbnb to provide a solid beat on earnings per share and revenue while delivering a positive outlook for the rest of the year.

On the opposing end of the argument, bearish Airbnb traders will be looking out for a possible rejection at the top of the descending channel at the US$120 range. As macroeconomic fears creep in, short-sellers may take advantage of any technical corrections due to the low volume of ABNB shares being traded.

The Bottom Line

With travel restrictions easing and tourism numbers rising back to the norm, Airbnb is well-positioned to capitalise on the pent-up demand for travel. The company's focus on improving its app experience with new features and the affordable Rooms option will be pivotal in determining the guidance provided by management. In addition, Airbnb's business model, which relies on individuals renting out their properties, allows for greater flexibility and lower costs compared to traditional hotel chains and may still prove to be the preferred option in these times of persistent inflation.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.



