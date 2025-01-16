Is the DAX headed for 21,000 points?

Yesterday’s positive inflation data from the US has renewed hopes for interest rate cuts; Wall Street responded with relief, and the DAX jumped to a new record, trading around 20,649 at the time of writing with the potential to target 21,189, with strong US bank earnings supporting a possible DAX rally.

The declines in inflation are particularly showing up where the shoe pinches most - in core inflation. This is a welcome relief for Wall Street optimists despite the core inflation rate remaining above the US Federal Reserve's 2% target.

Expectations of multiple Fed rate cuts had faded even before yesterday’s report; the Fed had signalled a cautious approach for 2025 before Christmas, with the latest inflation data supporting this view. With a stable labour market, caution remains necessary, but hopes for a single rate cut this year are still alive.

Nevertheless, investors should prepare for a potential scenario where interest rates remain higher for longer. The Fed typically focuses on trends rather than one-off data points, which it considers potential outliers, and while weaker core inflation may slightly reduce the expectation of higher-for-longer rates, it won’t eliminate it. However, the risk of 10-year US Treasury yields reaching 5% has significantly decreased.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.



