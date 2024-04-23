X

Trend Tracker: Gold, WTI Crude Oil, and AUD/USD

Written by

Carlo Pruscino

Senior Sales Trader

23 Apr 2024, 12:00

Join Carlo Pruscino on Trend Tracker as he analyses the drivers behind the movements of key financial instruments. This instalment examines the fundamental and technical factors influencing the trajectories of Gold, WTI Crude Oil, and the AUD/USD currency pair. 


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

Company earnings

Earnings opportunity: Can Apple and Tesla bounce back?

Amid rapid AI-fuelled growth, the magnificent seven have soared. Yet, two laggards have stumbled behind, presenting potential opportunities for investors. As earnings season approaches, this report offers technical insights into Apple and Tesla, encompassing bull/bear scenarios and key catalysts to monitor.

22 Apr 2024

Market outlook

Market Performance to Date in 2024 - An Uneven Rally

Trade idea

The 2024 Bitcoin halving explained: Critical factors for investors

Indices

Stock market crash becomes a top priority – is China on the comeback trail?

