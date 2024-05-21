X

Why are metals soaring? Copper, gold, silver price drivers & outlook

Written by

Carlo Pruscino

Senior Sales Trader

21 May 2024, 12:50

Metals are soaring, but what’s behind their rise, and what’s next? Join Carlo Pruscino for this commodities special edition of Trend Tracker. Discover the current technical and fundamental picture behind major metals. Don’t miss out on these timely insights.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

