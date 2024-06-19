Strategic Insights: Potential Acquisition Targets on the Nasdaq

Two reasons for Nasdaq to maintain its bullish trend:

• The hope of inflation easing to 2%

• The hope of AI. The birth of ChatGPT at the end of 2022, which for the first time gave investors tangible ideas about the potential of investing in AI stocks.

Source: TradingView

THERE IS STILL ROOM FOR 1,000 POINTS OF UPSIDE

As of now, the latest May CPI data is 3.3%, better than the expected 3.4%. With the continued hope in AI, the strategy remains to buy on dips with measured risk below the weekly trendline.

Source: TradingView

For shorter-term traders, buy on dips with measured risk below the daily trendline.

Source: TradingView

WHY 21,000 AS A POTENTIAL TARGET?

Nasdaq’s potential resistance is at 21,000 due to unpredictable inflation. If CPI rises to above 3.5%, markets may face resistance. During the FOMC meeting on June 12, Jerome Powell stated they lack the confidence to start loosening policy.

“Have we reached an appropriate level of confidence that inflation is moving down sustainably at 2 percent or alternatively, do we see really unexpected signs of weakness in the labour market that would call for a response, which is, which is another thing that could happen. But, again we don't see that. We don't see ourselves as having the confidence that would warrant beginning to loosen policy at this time.”

Biden's latest tariff on China renews the US-China trade war, adding pressure to the supply chain crisis from the Middle East conflict and the Russian-Ukrainian war, potentially increasing CPI.

Discover the art of plotting effective trend lines and parallel lines through this video.





This document does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any investment product(s). It does not take into account the specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any person. Investors should seek advice from a financial adviser before investing in any investment products or adopting any investment strategies. In the event that the investor chooses not to seek advice from a financial adviser, he/she should consider whether the product in question is suitable for him/her. The investment product(s) discussed herein are subject to significant investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Any examples provided are for illustrative purposes only. Past performance of investment products is not necessarily a guide to future performance. Weipedia and its affiliates may deal in investment products in the usual course of their business, and may at any given time be on the opposite side of trades by investors and market participants. Any statements or information expressed by other organisations are of the respective authors. Weipedia and its affiliates make no warranty as to the accuracy, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any purpose, of the information contained in this document or as to the results obtained by any person from the use of any information or investment product(s) mentioned in this document. Weipedia undertakes no responsibility to update this document. Weipedia reserves the right to make changes to this document from time to time. In no event shall this document, its contents, or any change, omission or error in this document form the basis for any claim, demand or cause of action against Weipedia and/or any of its affiliates and Weipedia and/or its affiliates expressly disclaim liability for the same. This document is being made available to only certain qualified recipients. In the event that this document or any part thereof is recirculated, transmitted or otherwise distributed in any format to any other person by a recipient, such recipient will have the full responsibility to ensure that such recirculation, transmission or distribution complies with all applicable laws, rules, regulations and directives in all the relevant jurisdictions. Weipedia and its affiliates hereby disclaim all responsibility and liability arising in connection with such recirculation, transmission or distribution. @ Weipedia



Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.



