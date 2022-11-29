X

Select the account you'd like to open

Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 30/11/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

29 Nov 2022, 16:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter: 

Azeem Sheriff -  
Tina Teng -
CMC Markets ANZ - 
CMC Markets Singapore -
CMC Markets Canada - 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

NASDAQ:INTL - Intel Corporation (BULLISH - long term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • CHIPS act – roughly $280B boost for new funding in domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors in USA.
  • Direct competition with TSMC in Taiwan.
  • Ongoing China/US tensions, it will be difficult for China to invade Taiwan as they will need their support against USA.
  • Could we see a paradigm shift back to the US with more investments coming from local companies?
  • Dividend yields approximately 5% p/a.

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Falling dollar boosts US Global Go Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF

Podcast of the Day: Michael Loukas of TrueMark on why diversification isn’t always key
 

APAC Daily Report



 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall commodity prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Top movers

一周展望：美联储11月货币政策纪要又会如何扰动市场

市场近期对美联储发出放慢未来加息步伐的信号反映积极。不过，鲍威尔在新闻发布会上驳斥了美联储倾向于鸽派转向的观点。虽然他承认，加息幅度可能会放缓，但他也坚称，要让通胀回落到美联储2%的目标水平，利率可能需要远高于市场已经消化的4.5%的终端利率水平。最新的会议纪要可能揭示出，美联储在多大程度上开始担心货币政策的“滞后”及其对经济的影响，而这也可能会决定本周美股的走势，对经济的担忧或冲淡放缓加息对市场的积极影响。

21 Nov 2022
Market update

US jobs report could be a non-event by Friday
News

HSBC helps lift FTSE 100 to three-month high
Market update

Hot PCE report could quash hopes for end-of-year rally
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Top movers

一周展望：美联储11月货币政策纪要又会如何扰动市场

市场近期对美联储发出放慢未来加息步伐的信号反映积极。不过，鲍威尔在新闻发布会上驳斥了美联储倾向于鸽派转向的观点。虽然他承认，加息幅度可能会放缓，但他也坚称，要让通胀回落到美联储2%的目标水平，利率可能需要远高于市场已经消化的4.5%的终端利率水平。最新的会议纪要可能揭示出，美联储在多大程度上开始担心货币政策的“滞后”及其对经济的影响，而这也可能会决定本周美股的走势，对经济的担忧或冲淡放缓加息对市场的积极影响。

21 Nov 2022
Market update

US jobs report could be a non-event by Friday

Fed chair Jay Powell's address at the Brookings Institution on Wednesday could, if hawkish enough, let the steam out of Friday’s jobs update.

29 Nov 2022
News

HSBC helps lift FTSE 100 to three-month high

After a poor start to the week, European markets have edged modestly higher today, except for the FTSE 100, which has moved above the 7,500 level.

29 Nov 2022
Market update

Hot PCE report could quash hopes for end-of-year rally

If US inflation – as measured by the latest reading of the personal consumption expenditures price index – comes in higher than expected on Thursday, hopes for a December market rally could end.

29 Nov 2022