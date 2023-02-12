X
News
APAC Week Ahead: US inflation in focus
US CPI, retail sales & PPI, UK retail sales & CPI, Australian Employment, NZ inflation expectation, EU flash GDP
11 Feb 2023
FTSE 100 slips back as UK economy stagnates in Q4
Having posted three successive days of new-all-time highs, the FTSE 100 has slipped back, closing the week lower.
10 Feb 2023
The Week Ahead: US, UK inflation; Barclays, NatWest results
Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 13 February 2023, and view our company earnings calendar.
10 Feb 2023
Will the UK avoid falling into a technical recession?
Yesterday saw another positive day for the FTSE100 as well as a new record high, with the 8,000-level continuing to act as a magnet for investor sentiment,
10 Feb 2023
FTSE 100 gets an AstraZeneca booster
It’s been another positive day for the FTSE 100 and another record high, with the 8,000-level continuing to act as a magnet for investor sentiment, and a market that just seems to want to go higher.
09 Feb 2023
Europe set for a higher open ahead of German CPI
We saw another day of record highs for the FTSE 100 yesterday, as European markets once again outperformed markets in the US, which slid back, reversing their gains from the previous day.
09 Feb 2023
US stocks fall as risk-aversion prevails. Disney jumps in post-hour
Wall Street fell on a broad-based selloff as risk-off sentiment prevailed following a slew of Fed officials’ hawkish speeches
08 Feb 2023
BP helps pull the FTSE 100 to another record high
It’s been another day of record highs for the FTSE 100, as this often-unloved index starts to come back on to investor radars.
08 Feb 2023
UK GDP data may take a back seat to macro forces
While Friday's UK GDP report may help shape direction in the FTSE 100 and sterling, they will continue to be affected by China’s reopening and the Fed's rate-hiking cycle, says Michael Kramer.
08 Feb 2023
Europe set for positive open, as US markets shrug off Powell
European markets underwent a mixed session yesterday constrained somewhat by uncertainty ahead of scheduled comments from Fed chairman Jay Powell
08 Feb 2023
Morning Wrap: Powell’s “disinflationary” rhetoric buoys Wall Street
US stocks finished higher after a volatile session following Fed Chairman Powell’s speech on Wednesday
07 Feb 2023
Another look at oil and gold
Following up on last week’s article, analysts at Trading on the Mark sketch out their revised bearish paths for Brent crude oil and gold.
07 Feb 2023
BP lifts the FTSE 100, as markets await Powell comments
It’s been a mixed session for markets in Europe, with the FTSE 100 outperforming due to a strong performance from the oil and gas sector.
07 Feb 2023
Record profits give BP share price a lift
Today’s Q4 and final year results have seen BP’s share price edge back to the highs of last week, after the UK oil major posted a record set of full-year numbers.
07 Feb 2023
European markets set for a positive open as RBA raises rates again
European markets took a step back yesterday in the aftermath of Friday’s bumper US payrolls continued to reverberate through the market, with the FTSE100 also retreating
07 Feb 2023
Analysis
The Week Ahead: UK Q4 GDP; BP, Disney, AstraZeneca results
Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 6 February 2023, and view our company earnings calendar.
03 Feb 2023
Will there be a happy February?
Following the market bulls in January, we look ahead major market trends and key events into February
02 Feb 2023
Gold and oil: keep bear and bull cases in mind
Analysts at Trading on the Mark draw on Elliott Wave principles to outline near-term bullish and bearish scenarios for gold and Brent crude oil.
31 Jan 2023
Earnings preview: Have Meta’s shares been undervalued?
Facebook parent, Meta Platforms Inc., is set to report the final quarter earnings after the US market closing bell on Thursday, 2 February in Australian time
31 Jan 2023
Should you embrace wanderlust and buy travel stocks in 2023?
China's reopening looks to guarantee a boost in demand for travel and tourism services. With this catalyst in mind, is it finally a good time to invest in the travel and tourism industry?
30 Jan 2023
The Week Ahead: Fed, BoE, ECB interest rate decisions; Shell, BT, US tech results
Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 30 January 2023, and view our company earnings calendar.
27 Jan 2023
Earnings preview: Are there any bottoming opportunities in Tesla?
Tesla is to release the fourth-quarter earnings result after the US markets close on 26 January
24 Jan 2023
Microsoft’s earnings set to fall
Microsoft will report its Q2 FY23 earnings after the US markets close on 24 January.
24 Jan 2023
APAC Week Ahead: Will tech earnings continue to buoy Wall Street?
US GDP & PCE, Australian CPI, NZ CPI, BOC rate decision, global manufacturing PMI, Tesla & Microsoft earnings.
22 Jan 2023
The Week Ahead: US Q4 GDP, PCE inflation; easyJet, Tesla results
Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 23 January 2023, and view our company earnings calendar.
20 Jan 2023
Earnings Preview: Netflix’s growth is in check
Netflix will report its fourth-quarter earnings after the US market closes on 19 January, which will be the first major US tech earnings to steer the market’s movements
18 Jan 2023
APAC Week Ahead: new year bulls
Global equity markets extended gains for the second week, thanks to a further cool down in US inflation, making a quicker-than-expected Federal Reserve rate-pivot more likely.
15 Jan 2023
The Week Ahead: UK inflation; China GDP; Goldman Sachs, Netflix results
Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 16 January 2023, and view our company earnings calendar.
13 Jan 2023
Has the bubble burst for Tesla?
When Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda recently talked about a “silent majority“ in the auto industry questioning the wisdom of electric vehicles as a single option
13 Jan 2023
Chart of the Week – The surge in gold may face a pause
In a weekly view, the strong upside momentum may take gold to test a further pivot resistance of 1,900 again. However, an imminent pullback may occur from a technical perspective.
09 Jan 2023