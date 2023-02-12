X

一周展望：美国1月CPI重磅来袭，又将怎样引爆市场？

美国1月份的CPI数据可能有助于确定此后还会加息多少次。

12 Feb 2023

APAC Week Ahead: US inflation in focus

US CPI, retail sales & PPI, UK retail sales & CPI, Australian Employment, NZ inflation expectation, EU flash GDP

11 Feb 2023

FTSE 100 slips back as UK economy stagnates in Q4

Having posted three successive days of new-all-time highs, the FTSE 100 has slipped back, closing the week lower.

10 Feb 2023

The Week Ahead: US, UK inflation; Barclays, NatWest results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 13 February 2023, and view our company earnings calendar.

10 Feb 2023

Will the UK avoid falling into a technical recession?

Yesterday saw another positive day for the FTSE100 as well as a new record high, with the 8,000-level continuing to act as a magnet for investor sentiment,

10 Feb 2023

FTSE 100 gets an AstraZeneca booster

​It’s been another positive day for the FTSE 100 and another record high, with the 8,000-level continuing to act as a magnet for investor sentiment, and a market that just seems to want to go higher.

09 Feb 2023

Europe set for a higher open ahead of German CPI

We saw another day of record highs for the FTSE 100 yesterday, as European markets once again outperformed markets in the US, which slid back, reversing their gains from the previous day.

09 Feb 2023

US stocks fall as risk-aversion prevails. Disney jumps in post-hour

Wall Street fell on a broad-based selloff as risk-off sentiment prevailed following a slew of Fed officials’ hawkish speeches

08 Feb 2023

BP helps pull the FTSE 100 to another record high

It’s been another day of record highs for the FTSE 100, as this often-unloved index starts to come back on to investor radars.

08 Feb 2023

UK GDP data may take a back seat to macro forces

While Friday's UK GDP report may help shape direction in the FTSE 100 and sterling, they will continue to be affected by China’s reopening and the Fed's rate-hiking cycle, says Michael Kramer.

08 Feb 2023

Europe set for positive open, as US markets shrug off Powell

European markets underwent a mixed session yesterday constrained somewhat by uncertainty ahead of scheduled comments from Fed chairman Jay Powell

08 Feb 2023

Morning Wrap: Powell’s “disinflationary” rhetoric buoys Wall Street

US stocks finished higher after a volatile session following Fed Chairman Powell’s speech on Wednesday

07 Feb 2023

Another look at oil and gold

Following up on last week’s article, analysts at Trading on the Mark sketch out their revised bearish paths for Brent crude oil and gold.

07 Feb 2023

BP lifts the FTSE 100, as markets await Powell comments

It’s been a mixed session for markets in Europe, with the FTSE 100 outperforming due to a strong performance from the oil and gas sector.

07 Feb 2023

Record profits give BP share price a lift

Today’s Q4 and final year results have seen BP’s share price edge back to the highs of last week, after the UK oil major posted a record set of full-year numbers.

07 Feb 2023

European markets set for a positive open as RBA raises rates again

European markets took a step back yesterday in the aftermath of Friday’s bumper US payrolls continued to reverberate through the market, with the FTSE100 also retreating

07 Feb 2023

US stocks extend losses, RBA set to decide rates

Wall Street extended losses as the global bond yields jumped for the second straight trading day after the US reported much stronger-than-expected employment data

06 Feb 2023

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 3 February 2023

Watch the recording of our latest US non-farm payrolls webinar, with expert insights from our chief market analyst Michael Hewson.

03 Feb 2023

The Week Ahead: UK Q4 GDP; BP, Disney, AstraZeneca results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 6 February 2023, and view our company earnings calendar.

03 Feb 2023

Will there be a happy February?

Following the market bulls in January, we look ahead major market trends and key events into February

02 Feb 2023

Gold and oil: keep bear and bull cases in mind

Analysts at Trading on the Mark draw on Elliott Wave principles to outline near-term bullish and bearish scenarios for gold and Brent crude oil.

31 Jan 2023

Earnings preview: Have Meta’s shares been undervalued?

Facebook parent, Meta Platforms Inc., is set to report the final quarter earnings after the US market closing bell on Thursday, 2 February in Australian time

31 Jan 2023

Should you embrace wanderlust and buy travel stocks in 2023?

China's reopening looks to guarantee a boost in demand for travel and tourism services. With this catalyst in mind, is it finally a good time to invest in the travel and tourism industry?

30 Jan 2023

The Week Ahead: Fed, BoE, ECB interest rate decisions; Shell, BT, US tech results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 30 January 2023, and view our company earnings calendar.

27 Jan 2023

Earnings preview: Are there any bottoming opportunities in Tesla?

Tesla is to release the fourth-quarter earnings result after the US markets close on 26 January

24 Jan 2023

Microsoft’s earnings set to fall

Microsoft will report its Q2 FY23 earnings after the US markets close on 24 January.

24 Jan 2023

APAC Week Ahead: Will tech earnings continue to buoy Wall Street?

US GDP & PCE, Australian CPI, NZ CPI, BOC rate decision, global manufacturing PMI, Tesla & Microsoft earnings.

22 Jan 2023

The Week Ahead: US Q4 GDP, PCE inflation; easyJet, Tesla results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 23 January 2023, and view our company earnings calendar.

20 Jan 2023

Earnings Preview: Netflix’s growth is in check

Netflix will report its fourth-quarter earnings after the US market closes on 19 January, which will be the first major US tech earnings to steer the market’s movements

18 Jan 2023

APAC Week Ahead: new year bulls

Global equity markets extended gains for the second week, thanks to a further cool down in US inflation, making a quicker-than-expected Federal Reserve rate-pivot more likely.

15 Jan 2023

The Week Ahead: UK inflation; China GDP; Goldman Sachs, Netflix results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 16 January 2023, and view our company earnings calendar.

13 Jan 2023

Has the bubble burst for Tesla?

When Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda recently talked about a “silent majority“ in the auto industry questioning the wisdom of electric vehicles as a single option

13 Jan 2023

Chart of the Week – The surge in gold may face a pause

In a weekly view, the strong upside momentum may take gold to test a further pivot resistance of 1,900 again. However, an imminent pullback may occur from a technical perspective.

09 Jan 2023

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 6 January 2023

View our recording of the latest US non-farm payrolls webinar, with expert insights from our chief market analyst Michael Hewson.

06 Jan 2023

