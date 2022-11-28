X

Select the account you'd like to open

Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 29/11/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

28 Nov 2022, 16:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter: 

Azeem Sheriff -  
Tina Teng -
CMC Markets ANZ - 
CMC Markets Singapore -
CMC Markets Canada - 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

ASX:PLS - Pilbara Minerals Ltd (BEARISH - short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • There is strong bearish momentum to sell off the significantly overbought lithium stocks as per momentum indicators.
  • ​S&P Global says lithium prices are lacking momentum for further increases.
  • Chinese lithium carbonate spot prices have fallen 2.5 - 3% over last 2-3 weeks. Falling even further this week.
  • Pilbara Minerals and Allkem sold off on rather heavy volumes last Friday from drop in lithium prices.
  • China protests adding more fuel to the fire, so no positivity arose out of that.

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Futu and Baidu share prices rise after posting robust revenues

Podcast of the Day: Michael Loukas of TrueMark on why diversification isn’t always key
 

APAC Daily Report



 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy MIXED (mixed oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Top movers

一周展望：美联储11月货币政策纪要又会如何扰动市场

市场近期对美联储发出放慢未来加息步伐的信号反映积极。不过，鲍威尔在新闻发布会上驳斥了美联储倾向于鸽派转向的观点。虽然他承认，加息幅度可能会放缓，但他也坚称，要让通胀回落到美联储2%的目标水平，利率可能需要远高于市场已经消化的4.5%的终端利率水平。最新的会议纪要可能揭示出，美联储在多大程度上开始担心货币政策的“滞后”及其对经济的影响，而这也可能会决定本周美股的走势，对经济的担忧或冲淡放缓加息对市场的积极影响。

21 Nov 2022
Updates

China’s Covid unrest sends stocks lower, boosting USD strength
News

China covid unrest weighs on markets
News

China unrest to prompt a weaker European open
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Top movers

一周展望：美联储11月货币政策纪要又会如何扰动市场

市场近期对美联储发出放慢未来加息步伐的信号反映积极。不过，鲍威尔在新闻发布会上驳斥了美联储倾向于鸽派转向的观点。虽然他承认，加息幅度可能会放缓，但他也坚称，要让通胀回落到美联储2%的目标水平，利率可能需要远高于市场已经消化的4.5%的终端利率水平。最新的会议纪要可能揭示出，美联储在多大程度上开始担心货币政策的“滞后”及其对经济的影响，而这也可能会决定本周美股的走势，对经济的担忧或冲淡放缓加息对市场的积极影响。

21 Nov 2022
Updates

China’s Covid unrest sends stocks lower, boosting USD strength

Risk-off sentiment prevailed in broad markets due to China’s Covid unrest on Monday

28 Nov 2022
News

China covid unrest weighs on markets

​European markets have started the week on the back foot as sporadic unrest across China sparks a selloff in global equities.

28 Nov 2022
News

China unrest to prompt a weaker European open

Last week saw an eighth successive weekly gain for the DAX, and fresh five-month highs, with the German index closing in on peaks seen back in June.

28 Nov 2022