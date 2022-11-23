X

Select the account you'd like to open

Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 24/11/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

23 Nov 2022, 16:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter: 

Azeem Sheriff -  
Tina Teng -
CMC Markets ANZ - 
CMC Markets Singapore -
CMC Markets Canada - 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

ASX:EDV- Endeavour Group Ltd - BULLISH BIAS (long term) - BULLISH BIAS (short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Price is significantly undervalued and at a key support, a level not seen since the beginning of COVID.
  • Retail sales growth is driven by inflation while volume begins to ease.
  • Liquor sales remain surprisingly resilient as the segment cycles elevated sales from last year.
  • Macquarie prefers Consumer Staples including Coles Group (COL) and Endeavour Group (EDV) over Discretionary names.
  • Prices in Consumer Staples have been relatively stable, compared to Discretionary names which have fluctuated.
  • As we head into a potential global recession next year, we could see a significant reduction in demand for goods, leading to a significant reduction in forward guidance.

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Australia’s decarbonisation powers AGL, Fortescue and Origin shares

Podcast of the Day: BlackRock’s Carolyn Weinberg on the democratising power of ETFs
 

APAC Daily Report



 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials SLIGHTLY HIGHER on mixed commodity prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Top movers

一周展望：美联储11月货币政策纪要又会如何扰动市场

市场近期对美联储发出放慢未来加息步伐的信号反映积极。不过，鲍威尔在新闻发布会上驳斥了美联储倾向于鸽派转向的观点。虽然他承认，加息幅度可能会放缓，但他也坚称，要让通胀回落到美联储2%的目标水平，利率可能需要远高于市场已经消化的4.5%的终端利率水平。最新的会议纪要可能揭示出，美联储在多大程度上开始担心货币政策的“滞后”及其对经济的影响，而这也可能会决定本周美股的走势，对经济的担忧或冲淡放缓加息对市场的积极影响。

21 Nov 2022
Market update

US stocks gain as FOMC meeting minutes confirm a slowdown in rate hikes
Market update

Where next for US markets?
News

European markets edge higher ahead of FOMC minutes
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Top movers

一周展望：美联储11月货币政策纪要又会如何扰动市场

市场近期对美联储发出放慢未来加息步伐的信号反映积极。不过，鲍威尔在新闻发布会上驳斥了美联储倾向于鸽派转向的观点。虽然他承认，加息幅度可能会放缓，但他也坚称，要让通胀回落到美联储2%的目标水平，利率可能需要远高于市场已经消化的4.5%的终端利率水平。最新的会议纪要可能揭示出，美联储在多大程度上开始担心货币政策的“滞后”及其对经济的影响，而这也可能会决定本周美股的走势，对经济的担忧或冲淡放缓加息对市场的积极影响。

21 Nov 2022
Market update

US stocks gain as FOMC meeting minutes confirm a slowdown in rate hikes

US stocks jumped after the FOMC meeting minutes concluded that a slowdown in rate hikes is on the table considering “uncertain lags” around monetary policy

23 Nov 2022
Market update

Where next for US markets?

If US markets rally this week or next, we might see some trading volatility in the run-up to Christmas, writes Helene Meisler.

23 Nov 2022
News

European markets edge higher ahead of FOMC minutes

​Having got off to an initially positive start, with the FTSE100 getting to within touching distance of 7,500, it’s been a fairly lacklustre session

23 Nov 2022