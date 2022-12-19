G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



ASX:ABC - Adbri Ltd - (BULLISH - long term & BEARISH - short term)

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

Bearish divergence on RSI (monthly chart).

MACD suggesting bearish momentum but slowing down.

Price is at a major key support level not seen since 2009 (21yrs).

Morgan Stanley says Adbri is a stock most likely to suffer due to weather problems, unless this changes in the near term.

Morgan Stanley expects market conditions for construction to deteriorate further in 2023.

Morgan Stanley issued the following price target: Adbri: $1.60 (“expected to range trade until we see evidence of earnings stability and certainty on a long-run CEO.”)

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT



EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall lower base metal prices.



