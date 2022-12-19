X

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 20/12/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

19 Dec 2022, 16:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

ASX:ABC - Adbri Ltd - (BULLISH - long term & BEARISH - short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones. 
  • Bearish divergence on RSI (monthly chart).
  • MACD suggesting bearish momentum but slowing down.
  • Price is at a major key support level not seen since 2009 (21yrs).
  • Morgan Stanley says Adbri is a  stock most likely to suffer due to weather problems, unless this changes in the near term.
  • Morgan Stanley expects market conditions for construction to deteriorate further in 2023.

  • Morgan Stanley issued the following price target: Adbri: $1.60 (“expected to range trade until we see evidence of earnings stability and certainty on a long-run CEO.”)

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: What does a $3.6bn stock sale mean for Tesla’s future?

Podcast of the Day: Pedro Palandrani on Global X’s Long-Term Approach to Thematic Investing
 

APAC Daily Report



 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall lower base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Analyst view

Two closely watched ETFs could be set to fall further

MarketGauge's Mish Schneider pays a visit to two members of her Economic Modern Family – a group of ETFs that paint a broad picture of the US economy.

14 Dec 2022
Top movers

一周展望：美联储11月货币政策纪要又会如何扰动市场
Updates

A jump in rates sends Wall Street down amid gloomy economic outlooks
News

European markets edge cautiously higher, as oil prices rebound
